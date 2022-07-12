Enercon Services, Inc., a Portfolio Company of AE Industrial Partners, Acquires Ardent Environmental Group, Inc.

Acquisition to help expand ENERCON's Environmental Services Group

KENNESAW, Ga., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enercon Services, Inc. ("ENERCON"), a multi-disciplinary engineering and environmental services firm supporting the safe and efficient production, delivery and use of energy, announced today that it has acquired Ardent Environmental Group, Inc. ("Ardent" or "the Company"), an environmental consulting firm providing high quality technical expertise to clients in support of real estate acquisitions, sales, and management. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Company will join ENERCON's Environmental Services Group ("ESG"), which provides environmental services across complex, multisite environmental programs for customers in power and energy end markets. ENERCON is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners ("AEI"), a U.S.-based private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. Ardent represents ENERCON's first add-on acquisition since being acquired by AEI in 2021.

Founded in 2007 and based in Corona, CA, Ardent has provided clients throughout California and the Western United States with high value add and sustainable solutions including Phase I and Phase II environmental site assessments, remediation, monitoring and other technical consulting services that advance clients' environmental, social, and governance goals. Its team of experienced environmental management professionals serves large blue-chip customers across a variety of industries, and has deep experience working with local, state, and federal regulatory agencies. Ardent Co-founders Craig Metheny and Paul Roberts will continue with ENERCON post-close.

"Ardent is highly complementary to ENERCON in both its pursuit of environmental stewardship and new service offerings," said Jeff Lask, head of ESG for ENERCON. "The addition of Ardent deepens our existing capabilities, strengthens our reputation within a variety of industries, and expands our footprint in the Western United States."

"We are proud to have grown into a trusted leader in environmental consulting, but with ENERCON, we have found the right partner to help us expand even further," said Mr. Metheny and Mr. Roberts of Ardent. "ENERCON's service offerings go hand in hand with what we have been building for 15 years, and we look forward to working with their team to continue to innovate and provide solutions to our customers' critical environmental challenges."

Enercon Services Inc. (ENERCON) is a leading engineering and environmental services firm that supports the safe and efficient production, delivery, and use of energy. The company was founded in 1983 as an engineering consulting firm and has since grown to provide both engineering and environmental services across the Nuclear, Oil and Gas, Transmission and Distribution, and Fossil energy markets. Visit www.enercon.com to learn more.

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

