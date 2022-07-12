Georgia Fire Departments Receive Emergency Drinking Water from Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council to Support Wildfire Relief Efforts

ST. LOUIS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Anheuser-Busch is teaming up with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) for the fourth consecutive year to donate emergency drinking water to volunteer fire departments nationwide, including more than 47,000 cans to 9 fire departments in Georgia to help them be ready for 2022 wildfire season.

As wildfire season lengthens and increases in severity each year, clean drinking water remains essential in addressing firefighters' hydration needs – yet many volunteer departments struggle with limited budget and resources. The water deliveries in Georgia will help address this critical need, while supporting a community that Anheuser-Busch's Cartersville brewery is proud to call home.

"I appreciate Anheuser-Busch's generous donation in support of Georgia firefighters," said Senator Jon Ossoff.

"Georgia's firefighters put their lives on the line every day to keep communities safe across our state," said John F. King, Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. "I am thrilled that Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council have chosen to include several Georgia volunteer fire departments in this year's emergency drinking water allocation. Our agency is here to support our local fire officials, and we are proud to promote this wonderful program."

This year's partnership between Anheuser-Busch and the NVFC will provide more than 1.5 million cans of emergency drinking water to nearly 450 volunteer fire departments across 46 states. It also marks a significant continuation of the brewer's 30-year-strong commitment to disaster relief and supporting local communities in times of need through its emergency drinking water program.

"Our emergency drinking water program is a tremendous source of pride for all of us at Anheuser-Busch – including our nearly 700 employees across Georgia – as we are able to do our part to recognize and support the heroes who protect our communities from natural disasters," said Colleen Lucas, Vice President of Community Impact at Anheuser-Busch. "By leveraging our production and distribution capabilities as a force of good, we are honored to lend a hand to Georgia's volunteer fire service and first responders across the country."

"Hydration is a vital component to firefighter health and safety, and an important part of keeping firefighters functioning at their best during response," said NVFC chair Steve Hirsch. "We appreciate Anheuser-Busch's ongoing commitment to support our volunteer boots-on-the-ground responders. This is an invaluable program that provides a critical resource to volunteer departments, so they can use their limited budgets on other necessities."

In Georgia, the donations of emergency drinking water will be made to Sumter County Fire & Rescue, Webster County Fire Department, Buena Vista Fire Rescue, North Dade Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Tattnall County Fire, Higgston Fire Department, Ben Hill Fire Department, Wayne County Fire Rescue and Nahunta Fire Department.

The water will be sourced locally from Anheuser-Busch's brewery in Cartersville, Georgia which periodically pauses beer production to can emergency drinking water to support disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross and the NVFC.

Since 2019, Anheuser-Busch and its national network of independent wholesalers – including Albany Beverage, B&B Beverage, Eagle Rock Distributing, and Southern Crown Partners – have partnered with the NVFC to donate more than 4.9 million cans of clean, safe drinking water to more than 960 fire departments across the country to support wildfire response needs.

"Albany Beverage Company is proud to partner with Anheuser-Busch and the NVFC to assist our local Volunteer Fire Departments with their hydration needs," said Wes Terrell, Vice President of Sales, Albany Beverage. "The summertime temperatures in South Georgia can be extreme. The water provided through this program is a much-needed necessity to the first responders in our rural communities. This is just one of the ways we get to show our appreciation for what these men and women do to protect us all."

Learn more about the Emergency Drinking Water for Wildland Firefighters Program at www.nvfc.org/water.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most loved beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL VOLUNTEER FIRE COUNCIL

The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, emergency medical, and rescue services. The NVFC serves as the voice of the volunteer in the national arena and provides critical advocacy, resources, programs, and education for first responders across the nation. Learn more at www.nvfc.org.

View original content:

SOURCE Anheuser-Busch