Historic Day in New York as Iona College Becomes Iona University

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was a historic day as one of New York's most influential colleges announced it had officially become Iona University. Founded in 1940 with more than 50,000 alumni around the world, Iona University celebrated the news with an unveiling on its New Rochelle campus.

During the announcement, Iona University President Seamus Carey, Ph.D., said the change reflects the quality and prestige of an Iona education, and will support the institution's growth as it attracts top talent from across the globe. He was joined at the reveal by students, faculty, staff, alumni and members of the Board of Trustees, as well as community partners.

"While this change reflects the growth, structure and direction of Iona, it also carries forward the legacy we have inherited," Carey said. "Our name is different, but our mission and values are the same."

Founded by the Christian Brothers and inspired by the legacy of Blessed Edmund Rice and St. Columba, Iona's success comes despite the headwinds facing others in higher education.

In March 2020, Iona was on the front lines when COVID-19 hit New Rochelle – the epicenter of the pandemic. Hailed as the "first to close, first to reopen," Iona pushed ahead on its path of innovation. Today, Iona University has emerged as an anomaly in higher education.

As enrollment spiked 35 percent in three years, Iona acquired a second campus in Bronxville, N.Y., to expand its programming inside and outside of the classroom.

Most notably, Iona launched a premier new school of health sciences to develop the next generation of health care professionals in collaboration with NewYork-Presbyterian, ranked New York's #1 hospital by U.S. News & World Report. Supported by a $20 million gift, the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences will open its state-of-the-art facilities in Bronxville this January. Meanwhile, Iona continues to add academic programs across the LaPenta School of Business and the School of Arts & Science, in addition to expanding club sports, performing arts and other activities that empower students to "Learn Outside the Lines" of the classroom.

"Just as St. Columba, Blessed Edmund Rice and the Christian Brothers looked beyond their own interests to address the pressing needs of their times, we understand that our mission has never been more important," Carey said. "Class by class, year by year, we help students realize why it is in their best interest to choose a life of responsible citizenship driven by care and compassion over narrow self-interest. To the extent that we are effective, we not only fulfill our duty as teachers and administrators, but we also meet our social responsibility of contributing to an educated citizenry. These are the values that will continue to be the lifeblood of Iona University in the future."

With a total enrollment of nearly 4,000 students, Iona is highly accredited, offering a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The change to Iona University was effective as of July 1, 2022.

