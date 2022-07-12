Honest Abe Roofing Franchise Takes Novel Approach to Drive Unit Sales through the Roof

Leading U.S. Roofing Franchise Sets High Bar with Focus on Marketing, Customer Service & HR

TERRA HAUTE, Ind., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great entrepreneurs see a problem and fix it. For Kevin Newton, the problem was negative stigmas around roofing contractors and an overall marketplace void for a trusted brand in a fragmented industry. His solution was to clean up the industry by creating the most professional and respected roofing company in the world, in the process creating generational wealth for entrepreneurs wanting to operate an honest and profitable roofing business.

With the establishment of Honest Abe Roofing, America's largest and most successful roofing franchise, its founder went against the grain by recruiting sales and marketing specialists instead of roofing tradesmen to run the franchises. By having franchisees with strong customer service skills and communication skills, he not only professionalized the roofing business, but gave entrepreneurs an opportunity to find success in the surprisingly lucrative roofing industry. (PRNewswire)

Taking an additional innovative approach, Honest Abe Roofing circumvents labor shortage issues for franchisees with a contractor recruitment program to handle their roofing projects.

The strategy worked. According to the company's 2021 Franchise Disclosure Document, the average annual sales of a single Honest Abe location's annual sales were $2.3 Million. With impressive sales figures, a customer service-centric franchise model and a strong pipeline in place, Honest Abe Roofing plans to grow from 23 units across eight states to reach 75 units in markets across the Northeast, Southeast and Midwest in the next 3-5 years.

Removing obstacles for franchisees & property owners

"By systemizing business operations and supporting franchisees by recruiting contractors to complete their roofing projects, we've removed obstacles for non-technical and non-trade professionals to enter the roofing industry," said Newton, CEO and Founder of Honest Abe Roofing. "We consider ourselves a marketing and sales franchise business that provides roofing solutions to residential property owners. Our customer-service-focused model lets franchisees focus on cultivating customer relationships and driving business. The result is a single investment, scalable business with high profit margins in a recession resistant industry."

Honest Abe Roofing provides professional installing, repairing and maintenance for residential and commercial roofs at competitive pricing. Several factors help it stand out for customers:

All contractors utilized by franchisees are fully-certified and part of a reliable team of home improvement experts.

Its wide variety of quality roofing products are made from premium materials, fully weather-resistant and have a lifetime reliability guarantee. From traditional asphalt roofs to metal roofs in every color of the rainbow, Honest Abe Roofing offers roofing products manufactured to resemble wood shake, slate, shingles, or clay tiles.

Honest Abe Roofing also provides unparalleled in-house financing, including same-as-cash, 0% financing, long-term/low-payment, and even options for clients with sub-prime credit.

Roofing demand at all-time high

Several factors are driving skyrocketing demand for roofing, such as being 12 years after the housing boom and roofs in need of repair or replacement. In addition, a current housing shortage is driving homeowners to replace roofs instead of buying new homes.

"The time is now for new and aspiring business owners to get into the roofing business," Newton said. "New franchisees can enter with low startup costs and reap the benefits of a high-margin business with a sizeable average unit volume that can create generational wealth for those seeking to leave a family legacy. Our focus on the business pillars of marketing, sales and human resources make us stand out as a professional and high-quality enterprise in a disjointed industry."

Each Honest Abe Roofing franchise locations operates in a 2,200 square foot (minimum) space serving primarily as a storage, meeting place, and a place for customers to review premium roofing materials in the showroom. For existing and aspiring business owners, the initial investment ranges from $132,498 - $363,223.

Honest Abe Roofing franchises attend a two-week training and are provided with a streamlined start-up procedure and efficient processes for everything from lead creation to project completion, plus operations, marketing, sales and customer service support and resources. Each franchisee undergoes ongoing training while in the system, and is given access to a network of fully-certified, roofing professionals that have passed extensive background checks managed by corporate to provide the roof repair, replacement or maintenance, allowing for the primary focus to be on consistent client communication and overall experience.

"In an industry dominated by mom-and-pop shops, Honest Abe Roofing has succeeded in building a high-margin, low overheard and scalable business by completely reinventing the way the roofing service industry operates and the type of entrepreneur targeted to join the franchise system," said James Lloyd, VP Franchise Development for Honest Abe Roofing. "Honest Abe Roofing franchisees can achieve some truly remarkable revenue streams compared to other business sectors, as the initial investment range is relatively low in terms of what can be generated. With strong financials and not needing to wear a tool belt to get into the roofing business, new franchisees with sales, people management training and marketing expertise are joining our brand because they see growth potential for their unique skillset in the industry."

ABOUT HONEST ABE ROOFING

Since 2005, Honest Abe Roofing has been installing, repairing and maintaining residential and commercial roofs. With the goal to bring a customer-service focus to the roofing industry, Honest Abe Roofing provides the best possible roofing at the most competitive pricing. From financing options to allowing customers to select premium roofing materials in their showrooms, the company is completely reinventing the roofing service industry. To learn more about Honest Abe Roofing franchising, visit https://www.honestaberoofingfranchise.com/

