Patient Engagement Leader CipherHealth Expands Customer Focus with Formation of 2022 Clinical Advisory Board

CipherHealth broadens the reach of their patient engagement platform as top healthcare leaders provide expert guidance and collaboration.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , a leader and innovator in patient-centered communications, engagement, and insights for the nation's leading healthcare systems, today announced the formation of a new Clinical Advisory Board, deepening CipherHealth's existing commitment to customer-first solution design and development.

CipherHealth Logo (PRNewsFoto/CipherHealth) (PRNewswire)

Comprised of top healthcare industry experts and key healthcare influencers, The Clinical Advisory Board will play a central role in helping CipherHealth enhance and expand the reach of its patient engagement platform. Led on the CipherHealth side by Joy Avery, MSN, RN, SVP of Clinical Strategy, and Donna Pritchard, DNP, MSN, FNP-BC, VP of Clinical Services, the board will help CipherHealth plot and refine a product roadmap that's directly driven and influenced by the real needs of healthcare providers. The board will serve as a forum for subject matter experts to share their diverse perspectives and experiences to brainstorm best practices for patients and healthcare workers.

"This announcement formalizes a long-held central belief at CipherHealth: That everything we do should have real and immediate impacts on healthcare delivery, operations, patient engagement, loyalty, and, ultimately, patient health," said Jake Pyles, CEO of CipherHealth. "The group we've cultivated is impressive in terms of their experience and scope of responsibilities, and we're confident that they'll help us build a world-class engagement system that greatly impacts both patients and clinicians."

Members of CipherHealth's Clinical Advisory Board include:

Vanessa Mona , BS, Chairperson, Director, Care Experience at Henry Ford Health

Heather Hunn , BSN, RN, Senior Director of Hospital Services, Performance Advisory (Patient Experience) at Inova Health

Teresa Frey , MSN, RN, Regional Chief Quality Officer Providence at Providence SoCal

Michael Helle , NRP/CCP, FP-C, MHA, MBA, Director, Clinical Programs – Office of Population Health at UCSF Health

Julie Birket , CPXP, PFAC Member at AdventHealth / CipherHealth

Anna S. Lorenzetto , MS-CIPCT, BSN, RN, VP, Chief Nursing Informatics Officer at Community Health Network

Korby Miller , MS, CPXP, Vice President, Patient Experience at Prisma Health

Rani Morrison, MS, MSW, LCSW, FACHE, Chief Diversity and Community Health Equity Officer at University of Illinois Health

Kellie Paulsen , MSN, RN, NE-BC Division Director, Patient Experience at HCA Central & West Texas Division

Members of CipherHealth's Clinical Advisory Board will work with CipherHealth to help identify key industry trends that can impact patient engagement and offer feedback on the roadmap for better patient outcomes and greater patient engagement methods.

As the clinical space continues to drastically change and evolve, CipherHealth's Clinical Advisory Board aims to provide the latest insights and recommendations from the field to ensure that patient needs and requests are continuing to be met head-on.

"We've worked with CipherHealth since 2015 and have witnessed firsthand the revolutionary role patient engagement can play when it comes to optimizing patient rounding and improving patient experience," said Mona, Chairperson of the Clinical Advisory Board. "I'm thrilled to now offer my voice in a more structured way in the conversation about the future of patient engagement. By taking our collective experience, learnings, and perspective, we'll be able to help CipherHealth cement their place as a transformational leader in the patient engagement space."

By partnering with key leaders, CipherHealth aims to find best practice workflows, scripting, and recommendations to support positive patient outcomes and desired strategies. Board members will also aid in CipherHealth's mission to identify and prioritize research projects to understand industry pain points.

"As we look at the future of patient engagement, the biggest focus is to create technology that is personalized to the needs of the patient while also greatly reducing the stress and workload of healthcare staff," says Avery. "We believe the Clinical Advisory Board is the next step in that journey."

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital patient engagement company committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealth's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CipherHealth