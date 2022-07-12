Red Canary Appoints New CFO as Company Continues to Grow at 3x the Pace of Overall MDR Market

Red Canary Appoints New CFO as Company Continues to Grow at 3x the Pace of Overall MDR Market

John Ritchie has led several tech companies through successful IPO and M&A transactions; joins Red Canary to help it scale as it experiences rapid, industry leading growth

DENVER, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Canary , the Managed Detection & Response trailblazer, today announced the appointment of John Ritchie as its Chief Financial Officer. With over 20 years of experience as a CFO and board member, Ritchie has led multiple companies through initial public offerings and merger & acquisition transactions and is well positioned to help lead Red Canary through its next phase of growth in the rapidly expanding MDR market.

Ritchie most recently served as CFO for A Cloud Guru (ACG), a SaaS cloud-based technology skills development company that closed its sale to Pluralsight in mid-2021. In addition, he held CFO roles with Splash Technology, Electronics for Imaging, Ubiquiti Networks, Telerik and Aerohive Networks. He also currently serves on the board of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., a leading supplier of semiconductor products, and Sifted, a SaaS company delivering a data-powered logistics platform.

"Red Canary's leadership in the MDR space is unmatched, and its maniacal focus on its customers' success first drew me to the company," Ritchie said. "I am looking forward to joining a strong executive leadership team and an organization that commands an extremely high level of respect, among business leaders and security practitioners alike. I was also drawn to the clarity of Red Canary's mission: We enable organizations to focus on their own mission without the fear of cyber threats."

"As we contend with current market dynamics, it's critical to have the right leadership in place to scale the company in a way that mirrors our culture, values and mission," said Brian Beyer, co-founder and CEO of Red Canary. "We couldn't be more enthusiastic about welcoming John to the cybersecurity industry and Red Canary. He carries a wealth of experience in helping companies reach their maximum growth potential."

About Red Canary

Red Canary stops cyber threats no one else does so organizations can fearlessly pursue their missions. The company's managed detection and response (MDR) solution works across enterprise endpoints, cloud workloads, network, identities, and SaaS apps. Red Canary operates as a security ally for customers and partners by providing unlimited 24×7 support, deep threat expertise and hands-on remediation to prevent threats from turning into business-defining incidents.

View original content:

SOURCE Red Canary