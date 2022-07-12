Reference Point Celebrates 20 Years of Service to the Financial Services Industry

RP's Unique Expert Network and Experienced Consultants Continue to Disrupt the Consulting Industry

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference Point, a leading strategy, management, and technology consulting firm focused on delivering impactful solutions for the Financial Services industry, is thrilled to celebrate its 20th Anniversary this month.

"Our unique approach to consulting engagements links back to 2002 when our Founding Partners launched Reference Point to serve an unmet need in the industry. As industry veterans, they knew that by leveraging former industry executives to solve strategic problems, we could offer impactful solutions to help our clients deliver successfully," said Scott Goeden, Managing Partner. "We have expanded that model to pair C-Suite executives with top tier consultants to ensure clients have the experienced-based expertise and consulting services they need to drive business performance and innovation."

Twenty years later, Reference Point is continuing to disrupt the consulting industry with dynamic expert-led services that redefine what consulting engagements look like and our offering have expanded significantly.

Today, leaders look to RP for applied subject matter expertise across all facets of financial services with a strong focus on Capital Markets, Wealth & Investment Management, Retail and Consumer Banking, Payments, Housing Finance, Finance & Treasury Services, and Insurance. And the company's strategic, interrelated offerings fall broadly into four service lines: Strategy, Digital & Technology, Data & Analytics and Risk & Regulatory Compliance.

Reference Point's momentum is powered by a passionate team and united by its inclusivity, enthusiasm, and creativity. That's why many of the top global banks and financial institutions have recognized the company's strength and entrusted RP with their business for years.

"What makes RP really special is our dedication—not just to what we do, but how we do it. That means everything we do is anchored in our values—Humility, Drive, and Integrity," said Goeden. "This helps ensure that we are always going above and beyond for each other and our clients. On behalf of all the leadership and our founders, I'd like to send thanks to our dedicated employees and clients who have entrusted us over the years to help chart their course for the future!"

Celebrating Success

The RP team celebrated its 20th Anniversary with the opening of a new, larger New York City Office in One Chase Manhattan Plaza. During the ceremony, Founding Partner Chuck Rhinehart noted:

"As someone that has been there from the start it is incredibly rewarding to see the progress that Reference Point has made and how far the company has come. On behalf of all of our founding partners, we are so proud of the team. Congratulations on 20 years. We are looking forward to seeing where the leadership team will continue to take things."

ABOUT REFERENCE POINT

Reference Point is a strategy, management, and technology consulting firm focused on delivering impactful solutions for the financial services industry. We combine proven experience and practical experience in a unique consulting model to give clients superior quality and superior value. Our engagements are led by former industry executives, supported by top-tier consultants. We partner with our clients to assess challenges and opportunities, create practical strategies, and implement new solutions to drive measurable value for them and their organizations.

