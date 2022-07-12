Smile Express® is Changing the World of Orthodontic Care for Adults

Orthodontist-led treatment, minimal office visits, virtual check-ins, and straighter teeth in as few as six months are just some of the perks of Smile Express

GEORGETOWN, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Doctors , the largest and fastest-growing ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S., is celebrating the success of its newest treatment option, Smile Express®, with the launch of its dedicated website, Smile-Express.com. The website is a one-stop-shop for adults who are looking to refresh their smiles, to learn more about the product, see real results, and schedule a free consultation quickly, easily, and for half the cost of comprehensive orthodontic treatment.

Virtual check-ins and straighter teeth in as few as six months are just some of the perks of Smile Express®.

As one of the nation's leading Invisalign® providers, Smile Doctors' network of leading orthodontists is witnessing first-hand the growing popularity of aligners, not only among teenagers in need of treatment but also among adults. Smile Express® was established by Smile Doctors to provide adults with a convenient, safe, professional, and supportive way to touch up their smiles from home in as few as six months, without interfering with their busy lifestyles, complete with virtual check-ins with their orthodontist throughout treatment.

For adults who are looking for an alternative to traditional comprehensive orthodontic treatment but still want dedicated expert care throughout their journey, Smile Express® is creating confident smiles in four easy steps:

Schedule a free consultation with a Smile Doctors affiliated orthodontist to discuss treatment goals and confirm candidacy for Smile Express®

Get digital scans via the iTero® scanner to ensure a perfect fit with the Invisalign® aligners and see projected results

Receive customized Invisalign® aligners directly to the front door with a special kit that includes everything needed for treatment

Wear aligners, check in with the orthodontist and track progress via the Smile Doctors Anywhere app, and enjoy the process

"When we launched Smile Express®, we were setting out to solve a growing need for hands-on, remote orthodontic care to meet adult patients where they are," said J. Hedrick, CEO of Smile Doctors. "With these exciting advancements in our industry, there is also a responsibility to ensure that the treatment our patients receive from their homes is safe and effective. That is why we developed our Smile Doctors Anywhere app to provide them with a direct line of two-way communication with their local orthodontist whether they are at home, on vacation, or on the road, so they can connect with the orthodontist overseeing their treatment."

The Smile Doctors Anywhere app is a user-friendly software program for orthodontic care that enables patients to track their progress by submitting weekly photos of their smiles through the platform using a Scan Box Pro, an accessory that attaches to cell phones and is placed in the mouth to allow for precise images. Those images are then submitted directly to their local orthodontist who provides personalized feedback and direction for moving forward through video and direct messages. The app also serves as the platform for virtual appointments, scheduled within the app, where the doctor and patient can discuss progress one-on-one.

"Through Smile Express® and the Smile Doctors Anywhere app, we are making it easier than ever for adults to achieve the smile of their dreams fast, without having to come in for monthly appointments," said Scott Law, D.M.D., Co-Founder of Smile Doctors. "Most importantly, we are providing a solution to create confident smiles with treatment that seamlessly fits into any lifestyle."

To learn more about Smile Express®, read testimonials, explore the process, find a location near you, or book your free consultation, visit Smile-Express.com.

About Smile Doctors, LLC

Smile Doctors, LLC, is the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. The organization has the fastest-growing network of award-winning orthodontists. With more than 325 convenient locations in 25 states, Smile Doctors has a rich history of developing and growing affiliated practices by providing tools and technology that allow their orthodontists to focus entirely on patient care. Smile Doctors is the largest network of Diamond Plus Invisalign® providers. Smile Doctors orthodontists are proud members of the American Association of Orthodontists, and American Dental Association, and host for the Lecture Center for Orthodontic Excellence. Smile Doctors' mission is to create confident smiles that inspire the best in their patients, each other, and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit: www.smiledoctors.com .

© 2022 Smile Express. All rights reserved. Smile Express® is a registered trademark of Smile Doctors LLC. Smile Doctors – affiliated practices are independently owned and operated by licensed orthodontists. Invisalign®, the Invisalign logo, and iTero®, among others, are trademarks and/or service marks of Align Technology, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries or affiliated companies and may be registered in the U.S. and/or other countries.

