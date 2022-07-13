CINCINNATI, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cincinnati Bengals and Betfred announced today a multi-year partnership to make Betfred the team's official sports betting partner.

CINCINNATI BENGALS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH BETFRED (PRNewswire)

"The Bengals continue to look for exciting new ways to enhance the fan experience and this partnership will provide additional opportunities to engage with our fans," said Brian Sells, Bengals Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "We look forward to working with Betfred to create fun, fan-focused activations that add to the excitement on gameday."

Betfred USA is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a UK-based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1,400 betting shops in the UK with over 50 years of experience. Betfred is currently operating in six states and continues to grow its US presence.

"This is an exciting opportunity to partner with the Bengals as we continue to expand Betfred across the US and into Ohio with the launch of sports betting in the near future," said Mark Stebbings, Betfred Group Chief Operating Officer. "The Bengals are a premier franchise with a passionate fanbase and a history of innovation that aligns with our brand. We look forward to engaging with fans across the state as we introduce them to unique betting promotions and content throughout the year."

Legalized sports betting in Ohio will officially begin on January 1, 2023. Pending appropriate licensing and regulatory approvals, Betfred plans to launch a mobile sports betting app for fans to place wagers on sporting events anywhere in Ohio. The partnership also includes a variety of fan engagement activations, promotions and free-to-play gaming opportunities. Betfred was represented in the deal by SCCG Management.

About Betfred USA

Betfred USA is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1,400 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred, a proud sports betting sponsor of the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies, is currently a licensed operator in Arizona, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Washington, and Colorado, with Nevada and Maryland pending regulatory approval.

Media Contacts:

Melissa Castillo

Betfred

melissa.castillo@betfred.com

725-221-3810

Emily Parker

Cincinnati Bengals

emily.parker@bengals.nfl.net

513-455-8989

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Betfred USA Sports