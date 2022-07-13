MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE: MEGI) Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call Wednesday, July 20, 2022

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE: MEGI) (the "Fund") has announced a conference call with the portfolio management team, to be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET. During the call, the team will provide an update on the portfolio and outlook for the year ahead.

Questions for the portfolio management team may be submitted in advance to the following email address: product_management@nylim.com. The deadline for email submission of questions is Monday, July 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Details for the call, including the dial-in information, will also be posted to the New York Life Investments website, www.newyorklifeinvestments.com, in advance of the call.

Call Details:

Participant Dial-In (Toll Free): 866-519-2796

Passcode: 968132

Disclosures:

The Fund intends to distribute monthly, all or a portion of its net investment income, including current gains, to common shareholders. There is no assurance the Fund will make any regular monthly distributions or that it will do so at a particular rate.

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of its distribution to shareholders.

The Fund is a closed-end fund, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and invests primarily in income-producing equity securities issued by infrastructure companies. Holdings are subject to change. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The Fund's daily New York Stock Exchange closing prices, net asset values per share, as well as other information are available by calling the Fund's shareholder servicing agent (855) 456-9683.

Before considering an investment in the Fund, you should understand that you could lose money. There are risks inherent in all investments. The Fund's risks include: New Fund Risk, No Operating History Risk, Limited Term Risk, Infrastructure Industry Risk, Leverage Risk, Equity Securities Risk: Foreign Securities Risk, Convertible Securities Risk: Debt Securities Risk, Maturity Risk, Investment and Market Discount Risk: Dividend Paying Securities Risk, Discount from Net Asset Value Risk and Emerging Markets Risk.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The Fund's prospectus, which contains this and other information about the Fund, should be read carefully before investing. A copy of the final prospectus relating to this Fund may be obtained by contacting your financial advisor, or by calling 800-624-6782.

About New York Life Investments

With over $650 billion in Assets Under Management* as of March 31, 2022, New York Life Investments is comprised of the affiliated global asset management businesses of its parent company, New York Life Insurance Company (New York Life), and offers clients access to specialized, independent investment teams through its family of affiliated boutiques. New York Life Investments remains committed to clients through a combination of the diverse perspectives of its boutiques and a long-lasting focus on sustainable relationships.

*AUM includes assets of Investment Advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company. For certain non-U.S. investment advisors AUM is reported at the spot rate. "New York Life Investments" is both a service mark, and the common trade name, of certain investment advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company.

About CBRE Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

CBRE Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC is the listed real assets arm of CBRE Investment Management, a leading global real assets investment management firm, with $141.9 billion in assets under management* as of December 31, 2021, operating in more than 30 offices and 20 countries around the world. Through its investor-operator culture, the firm seeks to deliver sustainable investment solutions across real assets categories, geographies, risk profiles and execution formats so that its clients, people and communities thrive.

CBRE Investment Management is an independently operated affiliate of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). CBRE has more than 105,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE Investment Management harnesses CBRE's data and market insights, investment sourcing and other resources for the benefit of its clients. For more information about CBRE Investment Management, please visit www.cbreim.com

*Assets under management (AUM) refers to the fair market value of real assets-related investments with respect to which CBRE Investment Management provides, on a global basis, oversight, investment management services and other advice and which generally consist of investments in real assets; equity in funds and joint ventures; securities portfolios; operating companies and real assets-related loans. This AUM is intended principally to reflect the extent of CBRE Investment Management's presence in the global real assets market, and its calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers and from its calculation of regulatory assets under management for purposes of certain regulatory filings.

This press release is not an offer to sell securities and is not a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sales of securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.

New York Life Investment Management LLC engages the services of SEC-registered advisors. CBRE Investment Management Listed Real Assets (CBRE Investment Management) is unaffiliated with New York Life Investments. The MainStay Funds™ are managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC and distributed by NYLIFE Distributors LLC, 30 Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302, a wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company. NYLIFE Distributors LLC is a Member FINRA/SIPC.

