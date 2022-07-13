Pulley Raises $40 Million Series B Led by Founders Fund

Keith Rabois joins Pulley's Board of Directors to help companies navigate the downturn and make smarter decisions about their equity.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulley today announced a $40 million Series B led by Keith Rabois at Founders Fund. Existing investors, including Stripe and Elad Gil, also participated. This latest round follows a year of rapid growth for the company, which supports over 1,700 companies with stakeholders across 80 countries.

Pulley is a cap table and equity management platform. It gives founders and employees the tools and equity insights to make more informed decisions about hiring and fundraising, while staying compliant in terms of taxes and accounting.

"Equity is a company's most valuable asset," said Yin Wu, Pulley's co-founder and CEO. "We're excited for Pulley to take a new approach to equity management. We help companies make better decisions about equity allocation, before they get recorded on the cap table."

In a bear market, better tools for fundraising and hiring have become more important than ever. Early equity decisions can be difficult to navigate, especially for new companies, and mistakes are expensive to correct.

To help startups in this fundraising climate, Pulley announced today the launch of its free plan, Pulley Seed . New customers with fewer than 25 stakeholders can access Pulley's core features for free and save thousands on legal fees. These tools help companies model and compare different funding scenarios, raise capital, and set up equity grants for employees.

Keith Rabois is joining Pulley's board and believes the market is underserved and growing quickly.

"Equity decisions are harder than ever before, but the tools to manage them have not kept pace," said Rabois. "Pulley is not just bringing the cap table online and automating it. They're layering on the tooling and insights to help customers be better owners and stewards of their equity."

Pulley is on a mission to make it easier for anyone to start a company and envisions a future with more founder-led companies and employee-owners. Founded in late 2019 by Yin Wu and Mark Erdmann, Pulley is the equity management platform that gives founders and employees the tools and insights to make smarter decisions about their ownership. Over 1,700 companies trust Pulley to help with hiring, fundraising, and staying compliant in terms of taxes and accounting.

