AVASOFT Releases Enhanced AVAMIGRATRON, the Next-Gen Platform for Slack to Team Migration

A comprehensive and 'Enterprise-ready Slack to Teams Migration Platform' available in the market

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AVASOFT, a Next-Gen products and solutions company, and an industry leader in accelerating the digital transformation for corporates and enterprises is excited to announce its release of enhanced AVAMIGRATRON, the Next-Generation cloud-based Slack to Teams migration platform. The tool comes with myriad features to support enterprises with a secure and seamless migration from Slack to Microsoft Teams.

AVASOFT Logo (PRNewswire)

AVAMIGRATRON is an all-encompassing Slack to Teams migration platform that helps SMBs and large enterprises to migrate their workspace from Slack to Teams. With its comprehensive list of in-demand features, the platform is the 'Enterprise-ready Slack to Teams migration platform' available in the market that supports all the facets of Slack to Teams migration right from detailed inventory assessment to effective Teams deployment. With decades of experience in data migration, AVASOFT has now released the enhanced Web App of AVAMIGRATRON to enable SMEs to migrate on the go with best-in-class security.

"Regardless of the size of the enterprise or the number of channels and groups, we wanted to render a secure and seamless workspace transformation for all. And the result is our AVAMIGRATRON Web App. Now, we have made it possible for SMBs to make the move from Slack to Teams in the most seamless and easiest way possible," said Sairam, the CTO of AVASOFT.

ABOUT AVASOFT

AVASOFT, a Next-Gen products and solutions company with 14+ years of industry excellence, aims at accelerating the digital transformation of enterprises. We enable enterprise digital transformation by maximizing the ROI of modern workplace platforms (M365, Salesforce, ServiceNow), migrating from legacy data platforms to modern data landscape (Snowflake, Synapse, Databricks) with streaming solutions (PowerBI, Tableau, Qlik), and adopting cloud-native & DevOps practices (AWS, Azure, Containerization, Micro-frontends). With our proprietary software delivery process called 'Vetri', we build future-ready organizations with the vision of a data-driven and customer-centric business model.

With a team of 1000+ members, AVASOFT unleashes the true potential of cutting-edge technologies to create maximum business impact. Headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, and Plano, Texas for the US, Toronto for Canada, and Chennai for the Asia Pacific, AVASOFT serves enterprises across the globe to shape the future of software.

Contact:

Kumar R, Business Manager

+1 732 737 9188 | Kumar.r@avasoft.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1859498/AVASOFT_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AVASOFT