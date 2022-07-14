Corn Growers Should Start Monitoring for Pests Now to Protect Yield

Syngenta's DuracadeViptera surpasses the competition, controlling 16 above- and below-ground pests.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The best offense is a good defense when it comes to pest management, especially corn rootworm–an insect impacting more than 31 million acres and costing growers an estimated $1 billion annually in lost yield and control measures. Syngenta agronomists are encouraging growers to start their yield defense strategy now by monitoring for pests such as corn rootworm, western bean cutworm, and corn earworm. Monitoring throughout the growing season can help determine the best management strategies now and for the future.

(PRNewsfoto/Syngenta) (PRNewswire)

"There are several key insect pest corn growers should keep an eye out for this growing season – including corn rootworm and western bean cutworm," says Bruce Battles, technical agronomy manager for Syngenta. "For those that plant corn on corn, conditions have supported an increase in corn rootworm populations in the last few years. Conducting root digs and monitoring adult corn rootworm beetles will help guide future management decisions."

According to Battles, western bean cutworm has continued to move east across the U.S. and into Ontario over the last two decades. "There can be several western bean cutworm larva per ear causing significant damage if it is not controlled."

To manage against costly pests, a whole-farm defense approach should include a trait stack that controls the widest spectrum of pests. Syngenta's DuracadeViptera™ trait stack offers the industry's most comprehensive protection, controlling 16 yield-damaging above- and below-ground insect pests, more than any competitive trait stack on the market.

"Some insects, such as corn rootworm, have indicators like previous year beetle counts or roots scores that can help predict next year's pest pressures and help with management decisions," says Tim O'Brien, traits manager for Syngenta. "But for other insects, their migrations and pressures can be unpredictable. Therefore, the best game plan against 16 different above- and below-ground insect corn pests like corn rootworm, western bean cutworm and corn earworm is the defense provided by DuracadeViptera."

Control 16 Above- and Below-Ground Pests with DuracadeViptera

For many growers, corn rootworm is the most damaging pest in their fields. DuracadeViptera helps control the costly below-ground pest–to help develop stronger, more robust root systems, leading to:

Healthier plants

Fuller leaves for increased photosynthesis and maximum grain fill

Sturdy, strong stalks

The best-in-class DuracadeViptera stack also helps control above-ground pests, meaning less damage from ear-, stalk- and leaf-feeding insects, such as corn earworm, resulting in:

Improved stand and higher yield potential

Healthier ears with less insect damage

Reduced risk of mold and mycotoxin development

"Crop scouting is a valuable tool in assessing current and future insect threats; however, scouting and timing rescue treatments can be labor-intensive, expensive and result in varying degrees of success," says O'Brien. "In addition, some insects do not have many, if any, treatment options available."

Using DuracadeViptera offers growers peace of mind and is the only trait stack on the market that protects against 16 above- and below-ground pests, allowing farmers to focus on more than just pests, which is essential to the success of their operation, according to O'Brien.

©2022 Syngenta. 2001 Butterfield Road, Suite 1600; Downers Grove, IL 60515. DuracadeVipteraTM and the Syngenta logo are trademarks of a Syngenta Group Company. All other trademarks are the property of their respective third-party owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Syngenta