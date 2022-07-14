G-Form Debuts Pro-S Vento, Next Generation of Soccer Shin Guard for Adults and Youth for 2022 Season

Patented SmartFlex technology features enhanced sculpted design adding performance and flexibility while reducing weight

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Form®, the trailblazing sports protection brand, today introduced the next generation of its Pro-S Vento soccer shin guards for adults and youth for the 2022 season. Showcasing G-Form's patented SmartFlex™ Technology, the Pro-S Vento has an enhanced sculpted design increasing performance and flexibility while reducing weight. Launching in new colors of Black, White, Neon Pink and Mint, the Pro-S Vento Shin Guards are available on www.G-form.com and in retail stores globally. Adult sizes are S – XL; youth sizes are S/M-L/XL with a suggested retail price of $39.99.

G-Form logo (PRNewswire)

G-Form's SmartFlex Technology is proudly made in the USA with non-Newtonian material, making it soft and flexible until pressure is applied at which point it hardens and protects. It's extremely lightweight, has a body-mapped fit for optimal comfort, and the shin pad is integrated into the sleeve construction ensuring a secure fit.

"Maintaining G-Form's reputation for producing lightweight, comfortable, and no-slip shin guards, Vento's revamped design will become a must have in every top player's kit," said Dennis Benjamin, G-Form's European sales manager for the soccer category. "With more enthusiasts now returning to team sports, it is critical that protection technology keep up with growing demand, giving players the confidence to be their best."

This line accompanies G-Form's most recent soccer launches of the Pro-S Elite 2 and Pro-S Blade shin guards, giving customers a wider range of options and colors. The Neon Pink and Mint options match G-Form's new color offerings in the Pro-S Ankle for complete shin and ankle soccer protection.

Enhancements were made to G-Form's premium-quality sleeve on the Vento, enabling a fit, comfort and usability upgrade. The new sleeve utilizes an elongated front for easy on-off, a single-contoured seam for targeted calf compression, and a woven elastic top band to help stay in place. All G-Form fabric sleeves are moisture- wicking, keeping the wearer dry and comfortable.

G-Form shin guards are NOCSAE-certified in the United States, and CE-certified internationally, making them game-ready at any level. All of the brand's protective wear is waterproof and machine-washable yet doesn't diminish the padding quality.

For more information: www.g-form.com .

