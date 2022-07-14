GALACTIC PROPELLER HOLDINGS LTD. LAUNCHES SQUAREDANCE

Digital Advertising technology company ushers in a new era of partner marketing

TORONTO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Galactic Propeller Holdings Ltd. (GPH Ltd.) launched Squaredance (www.squaredance.io), the world's only digital marketing technology platform that brings together tracking & attribution, peer-to-peer advertising marketplace and community-driven knowledge sharing in one place on a pay-for-performance model. The launch of Squaredance is the culmination of over 10 years of work from a team with a combined 50+ years of expertise in performance marketing and digital advertising.

Steve Jukes, President and CEO of Squaredance, says "Today marks the start of what will be an exciting journey to transform the digital advertising landscape; the first step towards the democratization of advertising and breaking the monopoly on ideas controlled by the world's 'Big 6' Ad agency holding companies".

The mission of Squaredance is to democratize advertising by building a community around campaigns through strategic partnerships, workflow efficacy and knowledge-sharing. "This mission underpins our effort to build technology that helps brands and partners learn, collaborate, and most importantly, sell more products and services in every online channel where their customers exist" says Ian Elliott, CTO.

Matt Dobson, Head of Corporate Partnerships, goes on to say: "The vision of Squaredance is to become the one place where the digital marketing community comes together to discover and create impactful advertising campaigns through partnership and collaboration. With today's launch, we're well on our way to achieve that vision".

Squaredance combines several proprietary technologies to deliver its unique value to Brands, Affiliate Marketers, Influencers and Media Buyers, et al:

Proprietary multi-event based tracking and attribution engine through the Squaredance Pixel: World-class tracking included, with redirectless and cookieless capabilities, no need to pay separate, expensive SaaS fees.

AI-driven partnership recommendations : Partner confidently with recommendations from our algorithm built from decades of data and experience.

Advanced audience analytics through Squaredance Insights : Whether Brand or Media Partner, optimize your campaigns in real-time

Fully automated billing and partner payments processing : pay one consolidated weekly bill, with partner payments handled automatically

Squaredance Messenger : Communicate directly with any partner within Squaredance

Partner Program Management: Administrate all your partner marketing efforts in one place through an intuitive interface and automation

GPH Ltd. is a Canadian technology company focused on building solutions for the digital advertising industry. Over the past 10 years, GPH Ltd. have driven over USD$700,000,000.00 in customer acquisition for brands all around the world through partner marketing.

