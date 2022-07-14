High Gas Prices Drive Seattleites to Try Out Electric Vehicles at Electrify Expo July, 23 and 24

Ride, Drive, and Demo the Latest in Electric Cars, Bikes, Scooters, Skateboards, and More

SEATTLE, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Gas prices in the state of Washington still hovering above $5 a gallon, Americans are looking to electric methods of transportation that have less impact on their wallets and the environment. Electrify Expo , North America's largest electric-vehicle festival, charges into Seattle for its second U.S. stop Saturday, July 23, through Sunday, July 24, providing the ability to test drive the world's leading brands in EV technology and mobility.

Electrify Expo: July 23 & 24, 2022, University of Washington - E LOT (Near Husky Stadium) (PRNewswire)

From e-bikes, e-skateboards, and e-scooters to the latest in electric cars, Electrify Expo is the nation's destination to feel the thrill of all things electric - from cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, and even surfboards. Attendees can visit exhibitor displays, talk with product specialists, demo 100s of new products, and test drive just about anything. The family-friendly festival also includes the Hover-1 Kids Zone with test rides for the whole family.

WHAT: Electrify Expo : Largest electric vehicle festival in North America WHEN: Saturday & Sunday, July 23 and 24: TIME: 10 am - 5 pm Each Day WHERE: University of Washington - E LOT

Near Husky Stadium

3800 Montlake Blvd,

Seattle, WA 98195 TICKETS: $20 Per Ticket, Kids under 5 are Free

https://www.electrifyexpo.com/attend

To register for a press pass to attend Electrify Expo, you are invited to apply here https://www.electrifyexpo.com/exhibits-press#Press

About Electrify Expo:

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest electric vehicles and products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

Contact:

Mission Control Communications

electrifyexpo@missionc2.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Electrify Expo