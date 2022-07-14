Penrod Chief Executive Officer Chris Widmayer Recognized as one of 2022's Best CEOs for Women

Comparably's annual list recognizes top-ranked CEOs based on sentiment ratings from employees

MILWAUKEE, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penrod, a leading Salesforce Expert Navigator in healthcare and life sciences, announced that CEO Chris Widmayer has been recognized as one of 2022's "Best CEOs for Women" among small and midsize companies by Comparably. This recognition is based solely on ratings from female employees in the previous 12 months. With over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies, Comparably is one of the most trusted reputation platforms for assessing the quality of workplace culture and employee happiness.

Chris has empowered a culture of authenticity, flexibility, and support that resonates from the top down

Comparably's recognition follows three quarters of record-high employee satisfaction, as measured by Penrod's engagement surveys. Among women, Penrod achieved a 95% or greater employee Net Promoter Score in all three surveys conducted this year.

"Approximately half of our employees identify as female," said Penrod's Chief People Officer Katrina Stiebs. "Chris has empowered a culture of authenticity, flexibility, and support that resonates from the top down."

As Penrod experiences exponential growth, it plans to continue making the company an exceptional place to work.

"Employee satisfaction is vital to our success, and we're incredibly excited that Penrod was recognized as an amazing workplace for women," said Chris Widmayer, Chief Executive Officer. "This award is a testament to the importance of growth opportunities, work/life integration, inclusivity, and celebrating diversity...and we will continue focusing on creating exceptional employee experiences."

To learn more, visit penrod.co

About Penrod

Penrod is a healthcare and life sciences consulting company that empowers exceptional experiences by engaging and consulting on technology and enabling digital transformation. Founded in 2011, a Summit Salesforce Partner since 2016, and HIPAA compliance accredited, Penrod has helped hundreds of companies ranging from startup to the Fortune 500; from pre-FDA approval to full commercialization; from specialty clinic to major healthcare system; improve their own patient experiences and implement technology to meet the challenges of the industry as they continue to evolve.

