National Association for Business Resources Lists Aventis Systems, Inc. among Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For

ATLANTA, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® has announced the early round of 2022 winners in the City of Atlanta, and Aventis Systems, Inc. has won for the 6th consecutive year. The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) assessed the winning companies using an independent research firm, which reviewed a number of key metrics. The scoring categories range from the benefits to the diversity of applicant companies, as well as various other vital factors.

"We've really developed a rich company culture and it pays dividends year after year."

Upon learning of the announcement, Tiffany Bloomer, President of Aventis Systems and Cortavo , reaffirmed her commitment to employee well-being and customer satisfaction. "Aventis Systems prides itself on happy and productive customers as well as the same for our employees. Employee satisfaction is paramount, really. Employees with work-life balance and solid benefits are happier in their work, and that trickles down to the experiences they give our customers," Tiffany stated. "We've really developed a rich company culture and it pays dividends year after year."

Tiffany was happy to elaborate on the rewards of a happy workforce. "We all know that labor shortages are a common challenge right now," she recognized. "But our culture ensures that top-flight talent wants to join us, and that our team members are happy where they're at."

Aventis Systems and Cortavo both offer a raft of amazing perks that distinguish them from the competition:

Unlimited PTO

Remote work

Incentivized airline tickets

Corporate personal trainer

Company cell phone plan

Student debt relief program

Team building events

Volunteer opportunities

Tesla auto program

Child care stipend

"These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice. They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include, development, wellbeing, work-life balance, rewards and recognition. In addition these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attracts and retains superior employees," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

More About Aventis Systems

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Aventis Systems, Inc. offers custom IT solutions to build and operate complete physical and virtual infrastructures. Their comprehensive solutions include hardware, system and application software, along with an array of in-depth managed services including Cortavo , an all-inclusive Managed Services Provider that offers all the hardware, software and cloud services to address small business technology needs and challenges at a flat monthly fee. Since 2008, thousands of small business owners have entrusted Aventis Systems as their preferred IT provider because they "Get IT Done."

Call 1-855-AVENTIS , visit www.AventisSystems.com or connect with Cortavo at www.Cortavo.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment leading to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

Contact Information

Drake W. Dunaway

Content Specialist

Cortavo by Aventis Systems

770.601.9646

drake.dunaway@aventissystems.com

