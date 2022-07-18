Anker Partners With Industry Leaders in Gallium Nitride to Develop Next-Gen Fast Chargers

SEATTLE, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker Innovations, a leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, announced today that it has partnered with the top industry leaders in Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to develop a new generation of charging solutions for both home and on-the-go.

"GaN is allowing us to completely change the way we charge our electronics by delivering better power transfer efficiency, faster-charging speeds, and smaller, more portable chargers," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "Our partners provided exclusive access to cutting-edge GaN technology that empowered us to create chargers that last longer and are more sustainable."

To develop its new, higher-watt GaN chargers (output of over 100W), Anker partnered with Infineon (OTCMKTS: IFNNY), one of the world's leaders in semiconductor technology, as well as Navitas (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in GaN power ICs. By applying their technology, Anker was able to increase the efficiency of its new GaN chargers, reducing both the electricity lost by the charger while in use, as well as the chargers' carbon footprint.

Infineon Division President of Power & Sensor Systems, Adam White, said: "By combining Infineon's Hybrid Flyback and CoolGaNTM switch in Anker's new charging lineup, we achieved a system efficiency of 95%, amongst the highest level in industry, reducing energy losses by about 20% in comparison with other charging solutions. This is the first time Infineon's HFB architecture and the CoolGaNTM switch have been applied together to any commercially available consumer electronics."

Gene Sheridan, CEO of Navitas said: "Navitas' next-generation GaNFast™ power ICs with GaNSense™ technology are used in the latest lineup of Anker GaN chargers, replacing slow and inefficient legacy silicon materials, reaching 97% peak efficiency and with up to 25% energy savings. By adopting our latest technology, Anker can reduce the CO2 footprint of the whole charger by up to 30% vs. legacy solutions."

For its new, lower-watt GaN chargers (power output of under 100W), Anker partnered with Innoscience, a GaN power device manufacturer, and Southchip, a leading high-performance semiconductor design company.

"By using all GaN FET technology, each charger in Anker's new series is powered by two Innoscience GaN power chips on both the AC side and DC side (an all-GaN solution)", said Wei Wei Luo, founder of Innoscience. "Being the world's first to adopt this technique, the new Anker chargers take full advantage of GaN, bringing its system's efficiency and power density to a new level."

Stefan Ruan, CEO of Southchip said: "Southchip's proprietary GaN differential drive technology is used in Anker's new chargers, which highly integrates the GaN power devices and controllers to ensure the reliability of the system. The lab test data shows that with 100% GaN the energy loss of the AC to DC circuit is reduced by 7.2%, and the circuit efficiency is greatly improved."

Anker's new generation of GaN chargers will feature the latest version of PowerIQ, the company's proprietary technology that allows chargers to intelligently detect the power needs of each connected device. Anker partnered with iSmartware, an international leading digital-analog hybrid SoC chip design company, in the development of the latest PowerIQ.

Eric Li, CEO of iSmartWare said: "iSmarWare's new SoC single-chip solution for high-current and high-voltage DC-DC PD fast charging greatly simplifies the hardware circuit design and, together with Anker's own PowerIQ, greatly reduces the energy consumed by the chargers by 40%."

Anker's new lineup of GaN chargers will be unveiled at a virtual launch event on July 25, 2022 at 9 am U.S. Pacific Time. The event will be streamed on Anker.com as well as Anker's Youtube, Facebook, and Twitter accounts.

Press contact: pr@anker.com

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, Soundcore and now, AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a better future. In the 2021 fiscal year (ending September 30), the company reported sales of about 11.1 billion euros with some 50,280 employees worldwide.

Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY). Further information is available at www.infineon.com

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs , founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, sensing and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 150 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 50 million units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry's first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas are the world's first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-company certified. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

About Innoscience

Innoscience is an Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM) company founded in December 2015. With the development of new technologies, the electric power grid and power electronic systems across the world are undergoing a massive transformation. Our vision is to create an energy ecosystem with most effective and low-cost Gallium Nitride on Silicon (GaN-on-Si) power solutions. In November, 2017, Innoscience first established a mass production line of 8-inch GaN-on-Si devices in Zhuhai. In order to fulfill the rapidly growing power demands, Innoscience has inaugurated a new facility in the Suzhou in September, 2020. As a cutting-edge GaN technology provider, Innoscience's more than 1,500 employees and over 500 R&D experts are devoted to high performance and reliability of GaN power devices that can be used in various technical fields such as cloud computing, vehicle, portable device, mobile phone, etc. For more information, please visit http://www.innoscience.com.

About Southchip

Southchip Semiconductor Technology is a high-performance semiconductor design company, focusing on power and battery management, including charge pump, DC/DC, AC/DC, battery charger, wireless charger, USB PD controller, battery protector, etc. Basing on independently developed core technologies such as buck-boost charging, charge pump and GaN direct driver, Southchip has released many star products and has been widely acknowledged by the industry. More information about Soutchip can be found at www.southchip.com.

Southchip, born for efficiency!

About iSmartWare

Zhuhai iSmartWare Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and it is headquartered in Zhuhai, Guangdong. iSmartWare is a leading mix-signal SoC fabless design house. It has focused on analog IC design for many years achieving exclusive patents in fast charging, wireless charging, low-power and high-efficiency power management IC domain. More information on iSmartWare Innovations and its various brands can be found at ismartware.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Anker Innovations