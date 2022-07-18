BambooHR Welcomes Brian Crofts as Chief Product Officer

Ryan Sanders, co-founder and outgoing CPO, remains co-chair of board of directors

LINDON, Utah, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR ®, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced it has appointed Brian Crofts as its new Chief Product Officer. Co-founder and outgoing CPO, Ryan Sanders, will take a step back from daily operations after 14 years to focus his time and attention as co-chair of the company's board of directors.

"I am honored to join BambooHR as its next Chief Product Officer, and I look forward to working with our tremendous customers, partners, and product and engineering teams to continue to grow our ecosystem of innovative products," said Crofts. "In past roles, I had the opportunity to develop a deep appreciation for HR and people leaders, and I believe BambooHR has an opportunity to build solutions that address the many evolving challenges our customers face each day."

Crofts is a seasoned product expert with deep experience in bringing B2B products to market, with a focus on growing teams and businesses. He served in CPO roles at both Auditboard and Pendo. Prior to Pendo, he spent 11 years at Intuit where he developed well-known products like QuickBooks and TurboTax Personal Pro Business.

"Brian's experience has given him a rare combination of expertise and skills - he can both create and execute at a high level, while also evangelizing a vision and strategy for product development. This, along with his passion for both HR and growing businesses, makes him the perfect fit as our next CPO," said Brad Rencher, CEO of BambooHR. "As a product-led organization, he's the leader we need to drive the innovation required to build solutions to meet today's HR and business challenges. I couldn't be more excited to have him on the team."

For many small and medium-sized businesses, it can be difficult to balance day-to-day operations with an increasingly difficult talent retention environment. BambooHR fills a gap in the market for these businesses by providing an affordable HR solution that includes features they'll actually use. With more than 27,000 customers, BambooHR leads the market and will continue to build products that make the company a trusted partner to HR and business leaders.

"After fourteen years of building BambooHR, I'm proud of the work the team has done to create a product that provides solutions to HR managers' most significant challenges," said Ryan Sanders, co-founder of BambooHR. "We have an amazing opportunity in front of us to capitalize on the product we have built, and I've decided the time is right for me to step away from day-to-day product management. I strongly believe Brian Crofts is the right leader to elevate our product strategy as we focus on innovation and growth moving forward."

In the last five years, BambooHR has grown over five times to become a profitable, self-sustaining business with annual recurring revenue of more than $100 million. Crofts' appointment follows several recent executive hires including Justin Judd as CFO and Anita Grantham as head of people.

About BambooHR®

BambooHR is the world's leading HR and payroll platform for growing businesses. We're on a mission to empower the nearly three million employees across more than 27,000 organizations by giving them intuitive HR tools, insights, and support to curate an exceptional employee experience. The company was founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, who created a values-focused, award-winning internal culture that then provided inspiration for BambooHR's product and features. BambooHR customers include Asana, Foursquare, Stance, Change.org and Postmates. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com, follow @bamboohr or come join 30,000 other HR change agents at our annual HR Virtual Summit.

View original content:

SOURCE Bamboo HR LLC