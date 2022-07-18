Ellison Institute Expands Planned Oxford Campus

Additional property acquisition, part of The Oxford Science Park, is adjacent to recently purchased Littlemore House

OXFORD, United Kingdom, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine is adding to its planned Oxford scientific campus, which will be a permanent home to research laboratories, a patient clinic, educational facilities, and collaborative spaces in support of the Ellison Institute's research and healthcare strategy.

The Ellison Institute acquired the 3.5 acre "Plot 18" from Magdalen College, part of Oxford University, through a 150-year land lease arrangement. The newly purchased property will connect with the adjacent 5.9-acre Littlemore House site that the Ellison Institute acquired late last year.

"We look forward to continuing the development of our Oxford presence and partnerships," said Dr. David Agus, founding director and CEO of the Ellison Institute. "These acquisitions give us greater capacity to undertake critical biomedical research as well as the educational initiatives of the Institute in collaboration with Oxford University."

The Ellison Institute is an interdisciplinary, patient-centered research center that provides cutting-edge cancer care and wellness services, undertaking research initiatives that span the scientific spectrum to change how cancer and other diseases are treated.

The Oxford Science Park was created by Magdalen College Oxford in 1991 as part of its mission to support discovery, innovation, and entrepreneurship. It is home to world-class research, engineering, technology, and clinical expertise, and aims to be environmentally, economically, and socially sustainable.

Rory Maw, CEO of The Oxford Science Park, said, "We're delighted to welcome the Ellison Institute to the Park and look forward to working with the team to help deliver their vision for the new Oxford campus. This commitment will reinforce the ground-breaking research and development already taking place on the Park, delivering benefits and opportunities for our occupiers and the wider Oxford innovation ecosystem."

Dinah Rose QC, President of Magdalen College, said, "Following closely on from our strategic partnership with GIC, the Singapore sovereign wealth fund, this is an exciting next step in the evolution of the Park. We look forward to developing a close, long-term relationship with the Ellison Institute and to enhancing further Oxford's enormous contribution to addressing global health challenges."

The Global Health Security Consortium (GHSC), a joint initiative of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, the Ellison Institute, and the University of Oxford, will be one of the many Ellison Institute projects based out of the new campus. GHSC provides insight, analysis, and support for world leaders to help them deal with Covid-19 and future health security challenges.

The new campus will also enable the Ellison Institute to build collaborations with local companies such as Oxford Nanopore, also located within The Oxford Science Park. This collaboration will allow the Ellison Institute to link Oxford Nanopore's gene sequencing technology to other life science technologies in the Institute's network.

About the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine

The Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine leverages technology, sparks innovation, and drives interdisciplinary, evidence-based research to reimagine and redefine cancer treatment, enhance health, and transform lives. Under the leadership of Dr. David Agus, the Institute's goal is to redefine medicine by bringing together a diverse set of clinicians, scientists, and thought leaders to collaborate and drive innovation in cancer treatment, infectious disease, and overall human health.

Building community and forging partnerships are at the heart of what the Institute does to improve patient health. Through a multifaceted, collaborative approach, the Institute partners with research organizations and technology companies to accelerate medical innovation. The Institute offers multifaceted programs, including a cancer clinic, cross-disciplinary research laboratories, a health policy think-tank, and community outreach and educational programs.

