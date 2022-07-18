Klarna unveils US retail pop-up shop "Klarna Oasis" in Los Angeles to support mission-driven brands

From July 23-24, consumers can shop exclusive deals from eco-conscious fashion companies, clean and green beauty brands, and more

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, a leading global retail bank, payments, and shopping service, today announced the opening of its US retail pop-up, "Klarna Oasis," an immersive shopping experience in Los Angeles focused on supporting its various mission-driven merchant partners. From Saturday, July 23 to Sunday, July 24, consumers can shop exclusive discounts from fashion, beauty, and accessory brands, including Lunya, Rebecca Minkoff, RE/DONE, VRAI, AVYA, Christy Dawn, Kjaer Weis, Westman Atelier, Pepper, and The Detox Market. Exclusive discounts will also be available to shop nationwide over the weekend online at www.klarnaoasis.com.

"We're excited to bring the smoooth Klarna shopping experience to life for the first time in Los Angeles, spotlighting mission-driven merchant partners that support a range of important causes from sustainability in fashion to clean beauty," said Raji Behal, Global Head of Partner Success, Klarna. "At Klarna, we realize we have a responsibility to help drive positive change towards a better future, and providing our consumers unique access to shop more mindfully is just one of the many ways we are working to make a difference."

With "Klarna Oasis," Klarna is making mindful shopping as easy as possible for consumers, providing a one-stop shop to purchase conscious fashion and clean beauty must-haves, all while offering its popular interest-free Pay in 4 option at check out. As sustainability is a core focus for the pop-up, shoppers will also be able to donate gently used shoes and clothing in exchange for an on-site discount in partnership with Soles4Souls.

"Christy Dawn is proud to partner with Klarna on such an exciting, impactful initiative. We believe that all shopping should be conscious-shopping and Klarna Oasis allows consumers to make more educated purchasing decisions," said Aras Baskauskas, Co-Founder and CEO at Christy Dawn. "What's more, we love knowing that by partnering with Klarna, we're providing our Christy Dawn community with a new and easy way to shop regeneratively."

Additional programming includes a fireside chat on Saturday, July 23, on the importance of regenerative agriculture within the sustainable fashion movement. Speakers include Raji Behal, Global Head of Partner Success at Klarna; Aras Baskauskas, Co-Founder and CEO of Christy Dawn; and Jasmyne Spencer, professional soccer player at Angel City Football Club, of which Klarna is a Founding Partner. The talk will be open to the public, and guests can register to attend at the link here: https://fb.me/e/2MvNQnsME.

The "Klarna Oasis'' pop-up is located at 8070 Melrose Avenue and will be open to the public on Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 24, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.klarnaoasis.com.

About Klarna

Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control. Over 400,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. With over 5,000 employees, Klarna is active in 45 markets with a valuation of $6.7 billion. For more information, visit Klarna.com

For additional information, please contact:

Kimberly Gibbs

press.us@klarna.com

(614) 687-9357

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1740/3602812/bbd6e0dd81d588d1_org.jpg Klarna Oasis Street View externalview

View original content:

SOURCE Klarna Bank AB (publ)