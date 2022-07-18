Tailwater Capital Becomes Signatory to the United Nations-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment

DALLAS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwater Capital ("Tailwater"), a private equity firm that takes a full immersion approach to investing in energy and growth infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has become a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment ("UN PRI" or "PRI"). The UN PRI is a leading proponent of responsible investing across the globe, representing a global network of investors committed to integrating environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors and risks into their investment practices.

Tailwater employs a proactive, committed approach to incorporating ESG considerations into its investment lifecycle, and is dedicated to directly linking ESG achievements with bottom-line performance. As a leading investor in the businesses at the forefront of the ongoing energy transition, Tailwater's approach to ESG is heavily focused on performance in areas most material to each portfolio company, including emissions, governance, leak detection, safety and diversity, equity and inclusion.

As a signatory, Tailwater pledges to incorporate the PRI's six principles for responsible investment into its investment and management practices to foster a more sustainable global economy. The firm's inclusion as a PRI signatory also provides a broader network of investment manager peers with which to share best practices and track tangible ESG achievements.

"Responsible investment is core to our philosophy at Tailwater," said Jason Downie, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Tailwater Capital. "We have long been committed to incorporating ESG best practices into everything we do – from diligence and execution to partnerships with industry-leading companies and management teams. Joining the PRI further underscores the positive impact we strive to continuously achieve."

"PRI continues to set the standard for driving tangible, sustainable change across the private investment and asset management industry," said Edward Herring, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Tailwater Capital. "Innovation in the energy industry plays a critical role in driving the progression to a low-carbon future, and we look forward to continuing to invest in the businesses that are building a more sustainable future."

"We're pleased to welcome Tailwater Capital as a signatory to the PRI," said David Atkin, CEO at the Principles for Responsible Investment. "Now, more than ever, it is vital for responsible investors to come together to work towards common goals, for the benefit of the planet and our society. We look forward to working alongside Tailwater Capital to realize these goals."

Most recently, the firm announced the launch of Tailwater Innovation Partners, a full-service solutions provider focused on supporting Tailwater's portfolio companies across ESG, research, engineering and operational improvement. The platform is led by Chief Executive Officer Roger Fox, who also serves as Head of ESG at Tailwater.

About Tailwater Capital

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is a growth-oriented energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $3.7 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $22 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com.

About Principles for Responsible Investment

The Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) is the world's leading proponent of responsible investment. Supported by the United Nations, it works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, of the financial markets and economies in which they operate and ultimately of the environment and society as a whole. Launched in New York in 2006, the PRI has grown to more than 4,900 signatories, managing over $121 trillion AUM. For more information, visit www.unpri.org.

