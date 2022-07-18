Tuya Smart Launches BornSmart Campaign on Amazon Prime Day 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that quality smart home products not only help us become more efficient in our daily lives but also bring a more comfortable living experience. So it's no surprise that the global smart home market is booming, with more and more consumers looking to upgrade their homes with the latest technology.

The Internet of Things (IoT) has made it possible for users to experience a wide range of smart home settings which were once unimaginable. Now you can turn on the air conditioner in your living room remotely while driving home from work; you can have the lights automatically turned on when you arrive at your doorsteps without pressing a button; before you bake a cake, you can preheat the oven to 180 degrees with voice command. These application scenarios will allow consumers to experience the enhanced quality of life created by smart devices and thus become smart home fans — this is exactly what smart home brands are trying to achieve.

Based on this trend, Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a leading IoT development platform service provider, launched the BornSmart campaign across social media platforms such as YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter. The theme was drawn from the idea that smart devices are "born smart" because of built-in artificial intelligence.

The campaign was launched on July 12—on the occasion of Amazon Prime Day 2022—and will run until mid-August. The campaign is joined by Tuya's brand partners around the world and will take place in more than 10 countries, including the U.S., UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Singapore, India, Thailand, Mexico, and Brazil.

The campaign provides Tuya's global partners with the opportunity to showcase their latest smart home products in their local markets and send a message to the consumers: smart home devices are not nice-to-haves but a smart choice worth investing in.

Tuya Smart will be partnering with influencers from various countries to review smart products through unboxing videos on social media platforms. By following Tuya Smart on LinkedIn and Twitter, viewers can watch the videos to learn about the advantages and highlights of the featured smart products. They will also be able to receive coupons and have a chance to win smart home products by sharing the videos with friends.

The campaign is designed to use social media to create a strong relationship between smart product brands and consumers. By taking part in this campaign, Tuya's partners will be able to reach a wider number of potential consumers directly—particularly the younger generation who are the main shoppers of the future. They will also be able to keep interacting with their target users on social media constantly.

A large number of Tuya Smart's brand partners have participated in the campaign, including global leading companies like Calex (a European lighting brand) , Nedis(EU leading wholesaler offers electronics-related smart solutions across Europe and beyond), Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting (a global Consumer Products company), well-known smart home brands like Lloyd's (Mexico), BARDI (Indonesia), well-known Australian online retailer Kogan, and many others.The participation of these partners has made the campaign a rich and diverse prsentation of smart home products, including lighting, electricians, IPCs, and other best-selling smart home categories.

Furthermore, this campaign will continue to help Tuya Smart's global brand partners to deliver the most cutting-edge smart experience to their consumers. It will also raise awareness of the smart lifestyle, increase brand value, and expand marketing resources for partners along the entire chain, contributing to the common prosperity of the global smart home industry. Therefore, we can look forward to BornSmart and the fantastic collaboration between Tuya Smart and its partners!

