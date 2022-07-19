THE BELLWETHER DISTRICT AND URBAN YOUTH RACING SCHOOL LAUNCH NEW PARTNERSHIP

HRP's The Bellwether District will donate $50,000 for STEM education

PHILADELPHIA, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bellwether District and Urban Youth Racing School (UYRS) today announced a new partnership to support Urban Youth Racing School's hands-on STEM education program with a $50,000 grant.

Hilco Redevelopment Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Redevelopment Partners) (PRNewswire)

As a sponsor of Urban Youth Racing School, a nonprofit organization which engages Black and Brown young people ages 8 through 18 in STEM through the lens of NASCAR, the motorsports industry, and aviation, The Bellwether District will support a scholarship for 20 residents of South and Southwest Philadelphia to attend the school annually.

Urban Youth Racing School was founded by Philadelphia native Anthony Martin in 1998 to create opportunities, ignite careers and transform the lives of urban youth. "Over the past 24 years, we've served over 7500 students and gained national recognition creating exciting and educational opportunities for students," said Anthony. "Thanks to our partners like General Motors, Motorsports, and NASCAR, students are exposed to extremely lucrative careers, like engineering and pit crew management, where an individual can make upwards of $80,000 a year. For some of our students, that's lifechanging."

Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), the owner and developer behind The Bellwether District, acquired the 1,300-acre former PES oil refinery in South Philadelphia, PA in June of 2020 and is currently transforming the property into a state-of-the-art, 15-million square-foot life sciences, e-commerce, and logistics campus. The company, which takes a community-focused approach to redevelopment, has focused considerable resources on programs and partnerships that are working to expand Philadelphia's workforce. To date, HRP has provided internships, job shadowing opportunities and pre-apprenticeship training to more than 500 Philadelphians.

"Having witnessed the powerful way the Urban Youth Racing School teaches students about careers in STEM, we are thrilled to offer this grant," said Roberto Perez, CEO of HRP. "At HRP, we are deeply committed to developing our local workforce. This kind of investment will provide South and Southwest Philadelphia young people exposure to career opportunities they may not have otherwise explored."

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP):

HRP is a vertically integrated real estate investment and redevelopment company that re-imagines, remediates, and redevelops obsolete industrial sites across the United States with a uniquely holistic approach to development that prioritizes economic, community and environmental sustainability. HRP's redevelopment expertise ranges from modern logistics and distribution facilities to urban, mixed-use projects, and life science ecosystems. HRP strives to transform not only properties, but also the communities surrounding them through a comprehensive approach to community engagement, environmental sustainability, and economic development.

HRP is an operating company within Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com). To learn more about HRP, visit hilcoredev.com. For more information about The Bellwether District, please visit thebellwetherdistrict.com or Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Urban Youth Racing School:

The mission of the Urban Youth Racing School (UYRS) is to provide urban Black and Brown youth with exposure to STEM in a more holistic way. UYRS aims to teach young people how to think critically and independently, while providing them with the skills necessary for successful STEM careers.

