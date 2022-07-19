GAF Energy Announces Second Timberline Solar™ Manufacturing Facility in Georgetown, Texas

New 450,000 Square Foot Facility Increases Capacity 500% to Meet Growing Demand for Award-Winning Timberline Solar™ Roof Featuring the World's First Nailable Solar Shingle

GEORGETOWN, Texas and SAN JOSE, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, has announced it will build a new 450,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas, to meet growing demand for the award-winning Timberline Solar™ roof. The new facility, the company's second, will increase its capacity by 500% and bring total production of its solar shingle to 300 megawatts annually, making GAF Energy the largest producer of solar roofing in the world. Introduced earlier this year, Timberline Solar™ features the world's first nailable solar shingle and is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials.

"The response from both consumers and roofers to our Timberline Solar roof has been tremendous and we're thrilled to be expanding capacity to meet that growing demand. Georgetown has a long track record as a clean energy leader, so it is the perfect home for us to build the future of solar," said Martin DeBono, President of GAF Energy. "We launched Timberline Solar because we believed that more consumers would choose solar if they had a more reliable, durable, and attractive option. The market has confirmed our belief—now we're turning that belief into reality and building the future of clean energy here in the U.S."

"We are pleased GAF Energy selected Georgetown as their destination for their facility," Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder said. "Their innovative product is one that will change the market as we know it, and we are excited that it will be developed here in our backyard."

Once complete, the Georgetown manufacturing facility will result in hundreds of new U.S.-based, clean energy manufacturing jobs and build on GAF Energy's track record of delivering a best-in-class solar roof product that is assembled in America. GAF Energy's first manufacturing facility, in San Jose, California, was completed and began production last year. As a Standard Industries company and sister company to GAF , the largest roofing and waterproofing company in North America, GAF Energy can draw on extensive manufacturing and R&D expertise, with access to the largest network of roofing partners in the industry. One out of every four new roofs in the U.S. comes from GAF, uniquely positioning GAF Energy to bring residential solar to the mass market.

The company's solar roof, Timberline Solar™, is in a class of its own: reliable, durable, cost-effective, easy to install, and aesthetically superior. Timberline Solar ES™ boasts an industry-defying depth of less than a quarter inch and integrates with traditional shingles to create a sleek and attractive look. Since its launch earlier this year, Timberline Solar™ has received multiple awards and honors, including the Best of Innovation award from CES, Green Builder Sustainable Home Award, Good Housekeeping Editor's Choice for CES 2022, a Fast Company World Changing Ideas award, and an NAHB Best of IBS Award, Most Innovative Construction Tool.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the solar and roofing industries to generate energy from every roof. A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, to offer homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of roofer partners. The company's leading product, the Timberline Solar™ roof system, incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle to create an attractive, durable, and reliable solar roof. GAF Energy's products have received numerous awards and honors, including the Fast Company 2022 World Changing Ideas Award, the CES Best of Innovation Award , and an NAHB Best of IBS Award . GAF Energy develops and assembles its products at its R&D and manufacturing facility in San Jose, California.

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries is a privately-held global industrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees. The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies and investments—including both public and private companies from early to late-stage—as well as world-class building solutions, performance materials, real estate and next-generation solar technology. Throughout its history, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to create outsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companies GAF, BMI, Grace, GAF Energy, Siplast, SGI, and Schiedel, as well as Standard Investments and Winter Properties. For more information, visit https://www.standardindustries.com/.

