Munch's Supply, a Marcone company, Acquires Wholesale Sheet Metal & Pile Protection Tops

HVAC Distributor Expands into Sheet Metal Category in Kansas City Market

NEW LENOX, Ill., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Munch's Supply, the HVAC division of Marcone, has acquired Wholesale Sheet Metal (WSM) and Pile Protection Tops (PPT). This acquisition expands Munch's geographic footprint to 71 locations serving 17 U.S. states and one Canadian province.

Munch's Supply is a Marcone company that has been operating in the Chicagoland area for more than 65 years and is consistently ranked as a top 10 HVAC distributor in the United States. Marcone, a leading distributor of home appliance, HVAC and plumbing repair parts and equipment across North America acquired Munch's Supply in 2021. Together, the companies operate with a singular goal—to become the hub for parts and services to the home for both technicians and consumers.

"The WSM/PPT acquisition will provide fantastic support in the sheet metal category to our O'Connor Company business unit, a Trane and American Standard HVAC distributor that has been part of the Kansas City market for more than 100 years," said Bob Munch, Chief Business Development Officer.

Greg Borr, President, O'Connor Company, added, "Sheet metal—especially custom orders—has been an area of opportunity in our business for a long time. Many of our customers have bought from WSM and PPT for years. This acquisition is a perfect way to continue to expand our service offerings."

"I am incredibly proud of the legacy we have built for almost four decades. With the help of dedicated employees and customers, we have become an industry leader for custom sheet metal and supplies in our market. I am so happy that Saundra and Tim Roche will remain to lead the business," said WSM/PPT owner Patrick Chilen. Visit www.wsmkc.com and www.pptkc.com.

The acquisition demonstrates Marcone's ongoing dedication to the HVAC and plumbing marketplace and reinforces its commitment to partnering with family and customer-service focused businesses looking for either a long-term partnership or an exit strategy.

About Munch's Supply

Munch's Supply was founded in 1956 by Willard Munch, who wanted to develop a local source of electrical supplies for area contractors. Today the company has more than 1,200 employees focused exclusively on supplying heating, cooling and plumbing industry contractors with quality products. For more than 65 years, Munch's Supply has operated with a commitment to service as a leading distributor for trusted brands such as American Standard, Trane, Mitsubishi, Rheem, IPEX, AO Smith, Kohler, Tempstar, Keeprite and Frigidaire. For more information, visit www.munchsupply.com.

About Marcone

Marcone is an authorized distributor for major brands such as Whirlpool, Electrolux, General Electric, Maytag, Bosch, Samsung, L-G and many more. Through its vast distribution network, Marcone supplies the largest inventory of original replacement parts in the country for household appliances such as refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Marcone exports globally and also operates a comprehensive training institute offering quality business and technical training. Headquartered in St. Louis, Marcone operates 122 facilities, has approximately 2,100 employees, and serves approximately 43,000 technician customers. For more information, visit www.marcone.com.

