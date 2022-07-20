SafeLease Hires Adam Locke as Chief Operating Officer

-Experienced leader will focus on operational efficiencies, risk management, and ongoing compliance to accelerate company growth

Adam Locke, Chief Operating Officer at SafeLease (PRNewswire)

-Locke has a strong track record of driving efficiencies and managing complex processes at law firms and early-stage companies

-His experience as an outside general counsel and corporate attorney brings a new perspective to the SafeLease leadership team and positions the company to effectively manage risk

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/-- SafeLease, the leader in self-storage tenant protection, is pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Locke as the company's Chief Operating Officer. Locke will focus on ensuring the company's strategic business objectives are met by increasing operational capabilities and driving efficiencies across all functional departments.

Locke worked with SafeLease as an outside advisor prior to joining the company as its COO. During that time, he gained expert knowledge of SafeLease's products, market positioning, and the value the company delivers to its customers.

"SafeLease is excited to bring Adam on board to spearhead new operational initiatives," says Steven Stein, Founder and CEO at SafeLease. "His deep regulatory acumen and cross-functional strengths complement our fast-growing product, sales, and marketing functions."

"SafeLease is well-positioned to redefine risk management solutions for the commercial real estate industry," says Locke. "The space SafeLease is innovating in is ripe for disruption. With such a talented team and tremendous market opportunity, I was thrilled to join. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to ensure the company reaches its full potential."

Prior to joining SafeLease, Locke owned and ran a boutique law firm where he was outside general counsel to tech startups, commercial real estate firms, and investment managers. Locke also owned and operated an advisory firm focused on legal assets. He has advised on transactions totaling over $200 million.

Locke began his career as a litigator and advisor at corporate law firms and clerked for a federal appellate judge. He earned a law degree from Yale.

About SafeLease

SafeLease is a leading provider of self-storage tenant protection and revenue management software. The company leverages technology and a partner-centric business model to create new revenue channels that maximize the value of commercial property assets.

SafeLease is headquartered in Austin, TX and works with commercial real estate owners across the United States. Learn more at safelease.com.

SafeLease (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SafeLease