TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR ANTICIPATED TASTING TEXAS WINE + FOOD FESTIVAL

SAN ANTONIO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are now on sale for the Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival hosted by Culinaria and Visit San Antonio and flavored by the James Beard Foundation. October 27-30, San Antonio will host top culinary leaders from the U.S. and Mexico and showcase their talents at events ranging from tastings, intimate dinners, outdoor lunches, hands-on workshops, educational panels, and more. Festival attendees will be able to customize their gastronomic experience by choosing between all-inclusive festival packages or a-la-carte options starting from $100.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

The Collective: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, noon – 6:00 p.m. , Travis Park

Southern Hospitality: Friday, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. , Pearl

Celebrate Agave: Saturday, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. , Travis Park

Lunches and Dinners: Thursday – Saturday

Seminars and Workshops: Thursday – Saturday

TICKET PACKAGES

Super VIP – $1,025

The Weekender – $600

Just the Collective – $300

To buy tickets and access the full schedule, chef and beverage lineup, hotel partners, travel hosts, and more, visit TastingTexas.com.

