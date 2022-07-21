Pursuant, a full-service marketing and fundraising agency serving nonprofit organizations, proudly welcomes Dom Spinosa as Senior Vice President and Chief Creative Creative Officer.

DALLAS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuant, a full-service marketing and fundraising agency, proudly welcomes Domenic "Dom" Spinosa as Senior Vice President and Chief Creative Officer. Dom brings three decades of expertise providing award-winning, creative strategies to internationally recognized brands.

Dom Spinosa Joins Pursuant as Chief Creative Officer (PRNewswire)

Dom will lead Pursuant's creative department and partner with client strategy teams to craft best-in-class direct response campaigns and marketing concepts that build deeper relationships and drive results.

"I'm thrilled to bring my expertise to the Pursuant team," Dom said. "Their heart for this industry and their data-driven approach to every step of the constituent journey are so compelling, not to mention the diversity in the types of organizations they serve. I look forward to crafting impactful storytelling that enriches the donor experience."

Dom's more than thirty-year career includes past nonprofit clients like Feeding America, American Cancer Society, Habitat for Humanity, Make-A-Wish, Environmental Defense Fund, Paralyzed Veterans of America, and International Fund for Animal Welfare. Previous commercial clients include Volvo, Saks Fifth Avenue, Marriott, American Express, and Hertz. He has been honored with over 300 industry awards, including ECHO, John Caples, Maxi, and NEDMA.

Dom's expertise positions Pursuant to serve nonprofits with unparalleled marketing and fundraising services that elevate constituent communications, increase loyalty, and inspire greater generosity.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dom and his vast creative experience to the Pursuant team and our clients," said Pursuant CEO Trent Ricker. "Our current economic climate demands that nonprofits deliver increasingly powerful and creative experiences to their constituents. Dom has both the marketing and fundraising perspective to achieve that. I'm eager for our clients to benefit from his direct response fundraising experience."

Dom earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Massachusetts College of Art and Design. He currently lives and works in Maine

About Pursuant

Pursuant is a full-service marketing and fundraising firm dedicated to helping nonprofit organizations increase the visibility of their mission, engage with constituents, acquire new donors, and drive donor loyalty. Grounded in data science and powered by its proprietary GivingDNA wealth screening and data analytics platform, Pursuant leverages analytics to inform marketing and fundraising strategy with impactful creative and messaging.

Visit http://www.pursuant.com to learn more about Pursuant.

Media Contact:

Meghan Wollack

meghan.wollack@pursuant.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Pursuant Group Inc