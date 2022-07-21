This Is About Humanity Announces $1 Million Donation from Emmy-Winning Journalist Lauren Sánchez

Sánchez's Donation will Benefit Educational Learning Spaces and Additional Projects for Migrant Children at the US-Mexico Border

LOS ANGELES , July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, This Is About Humanity , a community raising awareness about family separation at the border, announced a $1 million donation from Lauren Sánchez, Emmy-winning journalist, founder of Black Ops Aviation, Vice Chair of Bezos Earth Fund, and philanthropist. In partnership with the International Community Foundation , the funds will build additional education spaces for migrant children, called ludotecas, and will support additional projects focused on mental health, food insecurity, and more essential, enriching services. Ms. Sánchez, a longtime supporter of the organization, recently visited Tijuana to visit the original seven educational spaces made possible by her past gifts.

This Is About Humanity (PRNewswire)

"At any given time, thousands of people are seeking safety and the border of the U.S. and Mexico," Lauren Sánchez said. "Many of those people are children and teens that are still growing and learning. It should be clear to all that no matter where you were born, you deserve the right to a playful, educational, and enriching childhood. This Is About Humanity is supporting that dream for so many children and I am so proud to be a part of their essential work. I hope to see many more join us along the way as we rebuild communities and foster hope in the next generation of activists. We're just getting started."

Founded in 2018, This Is About Humanity directly addresses the ongoing devastation of family separation in border cities. Through education and assembling of allies and advocates, the organization facilitates trips to the border, a fiscal scholarship fund to provide individuals and families with essentials to rebuild, construction projects, and much more.

Elsa Marie Collins, co-founder of This is About Humanity, said, "We're so honored to receive Ms. Sánchez generous donation to TIAH. As a continuous supporter of our initiatives at the border, Ms. Sánchez truly understands our mission and personifies why we do what we do. As we continue to support families and children at the border, this $1 million gift keeps us moving towards our goals, large and small. Together we can change the landscape of our available resources, bettering the opportunities and projects we can execute as a community."

Since January 2021, the number of displaced migrant children grew from 380 to nearly 3,500. Children are among the most vulnerable people in the world and when they migrate, their access to education and socialization is at risk. This is About Humanity's educational spaces provide safety, education, and comfort for all displaced children.

Curriculum at each of the educational spaces is directed by trained ludoteca librarians so children can work on psychomotor skills, language, sociability, cognitive and emotional capacities, specific knowledge, creativity, and fun. These spaces utilize all forms of play, including games, dramatization sets, reading and music corners, and more. The alliance between This Is About Humanity and the International Community Foundation creates a lasting impact, empowering children with the skills needed to drive change in their communities and beyond.

The global community is always migrating, and This Is About Humanity is grateful for donors and activists like Lauren. Donations of any amount bring us one step closer to a world with more empathy and humanity.

About This Is About Humanity

This Is About Humanity is a community of allies and advocates dedicated to raising awareness about and supporting separated and reunified families and children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

About Lauren Sánchez

Lauren Sánchez is an Emmy-Award winning journalist, founder of Black Ops Aviation, Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, and philanthropist.

