Consumers who purchased certain Enfamil brand formula product(s) between January 1, 2017, and June 23, 2022 could be affected by a proposed class action settlement

Consumers who purchased certain Enfamil brand formula product(s) between January 1, 2017, and June 23, 2022 could be affected by a proposed class action settlement

PHILADELPHIA, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding the Enfamil Infant Formula Label Settlement.

What is this about?

There is a proposed settlement in a class action lawsuit, Wacker v. Mead Johnson & Co., LLC, that alleges that certain Enfamil brand formula products were deceptively packaged and labeled as being able to make a specific number of liquid ounce bottles of formula. Mead Johnson, the make of Enfamil, denies these allegations and asserts that its labelling and marketing is truthful but has settled this case to avoid further litigation and distraction of resources from its business.

The Enfamil products included in the settlement are certain super-saver versions of Enfamil Gentlease, Enfamil Enspire Gentlease, Enfamil Neuropro Gentlease, and Enfamil NeuroPro Sensitive. A complete list of the products included is available at www.mjcservingsettlement.com or by calling ‪(833) 512-2322.

Who is included in the Settlement?

Consumers, in the United States, who purchased any of these products, for personal use, between January 1, 2017, and June 23, 2022, are included in the Settlement and could be eligible for benefits.

What does the Settlement provide?

The Settlement will provide up to $8,400,000 to pay valid claims as follows:

Consumers with proof-of-purchase can get $3.00 per unit up to a total of $45.00 per Household.

Consumers without proof-of-purchase can get $3.00 per unit up to a total of $15.00 per Household.

Consumers cannot submit claims under both categories.

Claims must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. Central Time on October 31, 2022 .

In addition, Mead Johnson will make changes to the way it labels the products.

What options do consumers have?

Do Nothing. Consumers who do nothing will be legally bound by decisions of the Court and will give up any rights to sue for the claims resolved by this Settlement.

Opt-Out. Consumers who do not want to be bound by the Settlement must exclude themselves by September 15, 2022 .

Object to the Settlement . Consumers may submit an objection and explain why they do not like the settlement. Objections must be submitted by September 15, 2022 .

File a Claim: Consumers can file a claim, with or without proof-of-purchase, by October 31, 2022 .

Complete instructions on how to file a claim, opt-out, or object are found on www.mjcservingsettlement.com or by calling ‪(833) 512-2322.

The Court will hold a hearing on September 22, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at Phelps County Circuit Court, 200 North Main Street Rolla, MO 65401 to hear any objections, determine if the Settlement is fair, and to consider attorney's fees and expenses of up to $2,100,000 and a Service Award for Class Representatives of up to a combined total of $15,000. Consumers may attend the Hearing, but they aren't required to.

Where to find more information?

This is only a summary. If you have questions or want more information about this lawsuit, the settlement, and consumers rights in the settlement, visit www.mjcservingsettlement.com, call ‪(833) 512-2322, or write to: Wacker v. Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, PO Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391.

View original content:

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration