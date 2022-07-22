Crescent Pine Family Office Group is Latest Team Choosing Partnered Independence with Sanctuary Wealth

Joining from Fieldpoint Private, team manages $230 million in client assets and expands Sanctuary presence in NY Metro region

INDIANAPOLIS, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, further expands its footprint in the New York City metropolitan area with the addition of Crescent Pine Family Office Group in Rye, NY. Led by Founder and Managing Partner Ronan O'Byrne, the team will soon include Sam J. Berger and Dani Oliveira as Business Development Analysts and Firm Operations Specialists. Ronan O'Byrne was previously affiliated with Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC and has approximately $230 million in assets under management (AUM).

"The New York metro market is an important one for Sanctuary Wealth's continued growth. We couldn't be happier that Ronan O'Byrne chose to launch his independent firm Crescent Pine Family Office Group on the Sanctuary platform," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "They are an exceptional team whose ultra-high-net-worth clients have unique needs that Sanctuary Wealth has the resources to service in the best way possible."

"I wanted to start an independent firm, but I didn't want to do it alone. Sanctuary is the perfect fit, offering the support and capabilities of a boutique private bank in an independent environment," said Ronan O'Byrne, Founder & Managing Partner, Crescent Pine Family Office Group. "As a Sanctuary Wealth partner, I can serve my clients in the way that's best for them. It is true open architecture, plus we have access to all of the solutions that Sanctuary has curated on behalf of their partner firms. This includes Fieldpoint Private banking solutions, which was extremely important to me."

At Fieldpoint Private, which he joined in 2014 following a successful 20-year capital markets career, Ronan O'Byrne ran a private multi-family office practice working selectively with ultra-high-net-worth families, wealthy entrepreneurs, and business owner-operators to help identify their aspirations and mitigate generational risk concerns. At Crescent Pine Family Office Group, he will continue delivering highly customized asset allocation and asset location strategies, while thoughtfully taking into consideration all aspects of wealth creation and preservation.

"Ronan O'Byrne has built a highly-successful practice in a very short period of time by solving for the complexities that often come with substantial wealth," said Vince Fertitta, President of Sanctuary Wealth. "We're highly gratified that he chose partnered independence with Sanctuary Wealth and are firmly committed to helping Crescent Pine Family Office Group reach its full potential by offering the solutions their clients deserve and the support the business needs."

To learn more about Crescent Pine Family Office Group, please visit www.crescentpine.com.

