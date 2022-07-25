Promenade Continues Vertical Market Expansion with Launch of Turnkey E-Commerce Solution for Local Butcher Shops

Promenade for Butchers Built Specifically to Help Meat and Seafood Stores Take Their In-Store Experience Online

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With 61% of meat and seafood consumers now shopping online,1 the more than 12,000 local butchers and seafood shops in the U.S. have struggled to find e-commerce solutions designed to meet their specific needs. Recognizing this, Promenade Group , a leader in small business e-commerce solutions, today announced it is expanding its acclaimed platform to include Promenade for Butchers —an offering specifically built for independent butcher and seafood shops. Promenade for Butchers is a platform that includes a custom search engine-optimized website, online ordering, delivery options, marketing, back-office management, and online and in-store sales that enables butcher and seafood shops to expand their ordering and delivery services and reach new and existing customers online.

"Leveraging over a decade of expertise in the florist, restaurant, and beverage markets, Promenade has developed an efficient way to bring the personal in-store meat shopping experience online," said Farbod Shoraka, CEO and co-founder, Promenade. "We are excited to provide local butchers with a comprehensive platform that allows them to reach new and existing customers, and are looking forward to continuing Promenade's rapid expansion of services to small shops in other vertical markets nationwide."

Providing everything from traditional cuts of beef and chicken to specialty offerings of buffalo and venison, butchers acquire and retain loyal customers by delivering outstanding products and services—from order to table. Promenade for Butchers deepens the independent store owner's relationship with new and existing customers by offering an easy ordering and delivery experience. Each website is customized to fit the shop's brand and provides a simple and safe online shopping experience with a variety of delivery options, including in-store pick up and same-day delivery.

Promenade for Butchers also simplifies back-end business tasks with marketing, payment, fulfillment, and inventory management services, providing business owners with additional time to negotiate with suppliers, cut and trim meat, and provide retail and wholesale customers with a truly personalized interaction.

Promenade for Butchers benefits include:

Premium ecommerce website: A complete online SEO-optimized storefront built to inform visitors and turn them into customers

In-store and online order processing and management: Accept and manage customer orders quickly and easily in the back-office

In-store card reader : Process payments online and in-store

Delivery services: Support for self-delivery, third-party delivery, or in-store pickup

Review management: Automatically request, manage, and publish customer reviews regarding your store or a specific order

Marketing Services: Customized email marketing, social media campaigns, and search engine optimization, as well as outreach campaigns to engage customers between purchases

Premium Customer Service: Easy-to-reach customer support with a direct line of access to product and engineering teams

Promenade for Butchers is now available. For more information, visit www.getpromenade.com/butchers .

About Promenade Group

Promenade started as BloomNation in 2010 with a clear vision of empowering local businesses with the technology, knowledge, and support to attract and retain customers with a best-in-class experience. The Promenade e-commerce platform offers an intuitive online sales and shopping experience for thousands of neighborhood businesses across the country. From flowers to food to liquor, Promenade empowers small business owners with the tools they need to reach new customers, grow online sales, and easily manage both online and in-store orders. For more information, visit www.getpromenade.com .

1 Food Industry Executive Magazine, March 11, 2022

Promenade is committed to providing local businesses with the digital capabilities to remain relevant and profitable. The Promenade e-commerce platform offers an intuitive online sales and shopping experience for thousands of neighborhood businesses across the country. From flowers to food to liquor, Promenade empowers small business owners with the tools they need to reach new customers, grow online sales, and (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Promenade Group