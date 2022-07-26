Founded with 100 campers, AceVolt introduces revolutionary "Campower" for most enhanced camping experience

CARSON CITY, Nev., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A California-based brand, AceVolt, has introduced an all new product category to the camping power scene. The new product category is uniquely titled as "Campower" (Camp + Power) and assures the best camping power supply for camping ever. Founded based on suggestions of as many as 100 campers, AceVolt Campower is a new-age portable power station that is especially designed for camping.

AceVolt Campower is a solar-powered advanced Portable power station that comes with a rechargeable battery-powered generator, backed by DC carport, AC outlet, and USB Charging ports. The station is able to power up all kinds of devices that one might carry along during camping trips, such as laptop, tablets, smartphones, mini coolers, coffeemakers, and so on.

But, unlike regular portable power stations that are used for power supply needs in various places, the AceVolt Campower is a cutting-edge power supply solution designed for campers only. AceVolt invited 100 experienced campers from Reddit, Quora and other camping forums and social media sites like Instagram to participate in their R&D process. The company had also contacted camping bloggers and vloggers on YouTube and Instagram for valuable inputs. The idea was to create the best portable power station for campers, aka the "Campower", based on what the campers look for or want in the ideal portable power station for their camping adventures.

One of the major aspects that AceVolt has incorporated into Campower based on the suggestions of 100 pro campers is the state-of-the-art LiFePO4 battery. The LiFePo4 battery is way more powerful than regular Li-ion batteries used in regular portable power stations and thus guarantees way longer charge cycles. While the traditional counterparts can offer just up to 500-time charge cycles, the LiFePO4-backed Campower has shown to offer over 2,500 time charge cycles!

The product is powered with the safest battery cell in the market (high temperature resistance up to 140F compared to 104F as found in regular portable power stations in the market). These products are designed based on the needs of campers.

Designed and developed based on the rich insights of 100 pro campers, AceVolt Campower assures to offer the best possible portable power station, especially made for the campers. Backed by an advanced LiFePO4 battery, the camping power station promises over 2,500 time charge cycles, longest product lifetime, and optimum safety.

