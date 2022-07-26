Rawlings® Releases Inaugural NFTs to Showcase Rare Baseball Gloves

Iconic Sporting Goods Manufacturer to Launch One of One Glove in Pro Baseball Game

ST. LOUIS, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., the official base, baseball, helmet, face guard and glove of Major League Baseball®, announced today its first entry into the Web3 world. This new digital venture marks the first of its kind for the long-established baseball and softball brand, with the project centering around its most well-known product category of baseball gloves.

(PRNewsFoto/Rawlings) (PRNewswire)

This summer, Rawlings will be producing 461 physical asset non-fungible tokens (NFTs), spread across four tiers of rarity, with physical baseball gloves tied to each NFT. These ultra-rare, limited-edition Rawlings gloves were designed and manufactured exclusively for the 'PRIMUS NFT' project, never to be reproduced. By purchasing one of the NFTs, the buyer will be able to exchange their NFT for their physical glove, and they'll also gain access to exclusive future offerings from Rawlings. As part of the PRIMUS NFT project, Rawlings is also opening a Rawlings Discord server to interact with the brand, share additional information about the launch and give fans the opportunity to earn early access to the PRIMUS NFT launch.

"The Rawlings brand is always looking to evolve, and after 135 years, we are excited to be entering a new digital realm creating NFTs tied to physical gloves, resulting in a one-of-a-kind experience for NFT holders," said Dylan Kavanagh, vice-president of digital marketing for Rawlings. "It's been an exciting journey finding an opportunity to tie together the digital and physical worlds we live in. This launch also enables us to provide more tangibility and authentication for what we already know is an expansive glove collecting market while opening a new platform for conversation and community with our Rawlings Discord server."

The rarest tier is an NFT featuring a single edition, one-of-one glove that was designed by New York Mets™ Shortstop, Francisco Lindor, and will be worn in the July 27th game against the New York Yankees™. This glove and corresponding NFT will be auctioned off, with the proceeds going to charity.

The Rawlings PRIMUS NFT collection will drop later this summer. More information will be made available closer to launch, so be sure to visit Rawlings.com/NFT, join the Rawlings Discord (https://discord.gg/rawlings) and follow the Rawlings social media accounts for the latest updates and news. Anyone interested in holding a Rawlings PRIMUS NFT will be able to purchase them using either cryptocurrency or a credit card on OpenSea.

Rawlings is launching the PRIMUS NFT collection in partnership with Dream Syndicate, an agency focused on developing immersive and enriching experiences for clients spanning across multiple industries worldwide.

About Rawlings

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Base, Baseball, Helmet, Face Guard and Glove of Major League Baseball, the Official Baseball of Minor League Baseball and the Official Baseball and Softball of the NCAA and the NAIA. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rawlings