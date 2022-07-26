TIFIN Wealth announces strategic partnership with Chalice Network and their community of 60,000+ advisors

TIFIN Wealth's solutions to be promoted in Chalice's marketplace; their investment personalization and digital marketing solutions available at a discount to Chalice affiliated wealth managers

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN , a fintech platform using artificial intelligence (AI) and investment-driven personalization to shape the future of investor experiences, today announces a new strategic partnership with Chalice Network ( https://www.chalicenetwork.com/ ). Chalice is a professional network of 60,000+ financial advisors that provides education, networking, and a marketplace of tools & services at a discount to help financial advisors grow their business. TIFIN will be providing preferred pricing to Chalice advisors and the Chalice team will be helping to promote TIFIN Wealth's investment personalization and digital marketing capabilities in their network marketplace.

TIFIN Wealth Logo (PRNewswire)

"Keith Gregg and the Chalice Network team have built an amazing community and truly understand the needs of today's independent financial advisors," said Jack Swift, President and CRO of TIFIN. "Our wealthtech solutions are designed to help wealth management firms of all sizes grow and scale their business. This is very much aligned with Chalice's core mission and we are delighted to have them as our latest strategic partner."

"We're excited to partner with TIFIN, and always pleased when we're able to extend discounts on products and services that enhance the great work of our members," said Keith Gregg, Founder and CEO of Chalice Network. "Because our forward-thinking members are eager to embrace new solutions, we anticipate TIFIN's offering will be attractive to our network and affiliates."

About Chalice Network™

Chalice Network™ is a Digital Marketplace PaaS (Platform as a Service) with a community of 60,000+ business owners consisting of Financial Advisors, RIAs, IBDs, CPAs, Insurance Agents, Attorneys, and Allied Financial Services Professionals. Chalice was purposely built to give small to mid-sized business owners economies of scale, operational efficiency, and enhanced enterprise value through a marketplace-based model. Chalice's goal is to help expand brands into networks, from linear businesses into holistic constellations. Learn more about Chalice Network at http://www.chalicenetwork.com.

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI-powered fintech that leverages data science, investment intelligence, and technology to deliver engaging and personalized investor experiences. By connecting individuals to advice and investments, TIFIN bridges the gap between investors, their trusted intermediaries, and asset managers.

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to help make investing a powerful driver of financial well-being by eliminating frictions investors face.

TIFIN manages Magnifi , a search-powered marketplace for investments; TIFIN Wealth , a platform for advisors, wealth managers, and other intermediaries to deliver better individual outcomes; Financial Answers , a digital platform of investor communities; all powered through Distill, a central digital distribution and insights engine using TIFIN's data platform.

For Media inquiries, please contact:

Zito Partners

Deborah Kostroun

deborah@zitopartners.com

201-403-8185

The information contained herein should in no way be construed or interpreted as an offer, recommendation, or solicitation to buy or sell any security. All content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide any tax or legal advice or provide the basis for any financial decisions, nor is it intended to be a projection of current or future performance. This information has been derived from sources believed to be reliable but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and completeness and does not purport to be a complete analysis of the materials discussed.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TIFIN