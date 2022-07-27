LINEAR SYSTEMS RELEASES LOW-COST, LOW-NOISE LS844 JFET FOR HIGH-PERFORMANCE APPLICATIONS

FREMONT, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Systems announces the re-release of the low-noise, low-cost LS844 series dual JFET with immediate large-scale availability and large-volume pricing.

The LS844 is a low-noise Junction Field Effect Transistor (JFET) ideal for precision, high-end audio, sensor and discrete operational amplifier applications. It features a unique design construction of interleaving both JFETs on the same piece of silicon to provide excellent matching and thermal tracking, as well as a low-noise profile having nearly zero popcorn noise and lower intermodulation distortion. A detailed Datasheet and Application note are available.

"The release of this high-performance dual JFET at a low price enables design-ins for high-volume production," Linear Systems President Tim McCune said. "Applications ranging from microphones to sensor inputs based on the LS844 will have vastly better signal clarity than circuits based on other options at this price point."

The LS844, Low Noise, Monolithic Dual, N-Channel JFET provides designers with a better-performing solution for obtaining tighter IDSS matching and better thermal tracking than using individual JFETs or non-monolithic dual JFETs. The part is an ideal combination of high transconductance, low noise (2.5nV/√Hz typical at f = 1kHz) and very low input capacitance (3pF typical CISS).

In quantities of 1,000 pieces, the LS844 in the SOT-23 6L package is $1.19 each.

The re-released LS844 is the latest evolution of a classic dual JFET developed and introduced by Linear Systems over 20 years ago. The company has refined the part's design and fabrication processes to improve its low noise, matching and Common Mode Rejection Ratio qualities while retaining the linearity and other characteristics sought by audio and other circuit designers. Linear Systems fabricates the LS844 and all its components in Silicon Valley.

"The LS844 retains all the classical performance of a JFET designed for audio applications while incorporating improvements we learned while developing the industry-leading LSK389," McCune said. "Designers will see familiar curves on the LS844 datasheet and be impressed by its specifications."

Applications for the LS844 include:

Wideband Differential Amplifiers

High CMMR front ends

Temperature Compensated Single Ended Input Amps

Tight tracking current sources

Low jitter High Speed Comparators

Impedance Converters

Sonobuoys and Hydrophones

Acoustic Sensors

Piezo-based sensors

Sensitive charge amplifiers

The LS844 is part of Linear Systems' family of low-noise JFETs. The lead parts of this family are the LSK389 dual series and the LSK170 single series, the industry leaders for ultra-high-performance JFETs. The N-channel dual LSK489 has slightly higher noise than the LSK389 but lower input capacitance than the LSK389. In addition to the LSK and LS series, all Linear Systems' JFET standard products have substantially lower noise than those made by other manufacturers and are marketed under the Improved Standard Products® trademark.

Linear Systems is a full-service, privately held, 32-year-old U.S. designer and manufacturer of small-signal discrete semiconductors. The Fremont, CA-based company was founded by John H. Hall, co-founder of Intersil and founder of Micro Power Systems.

