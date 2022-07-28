Air Products Named One of America's Best Employers for Diversity for 2022 by Forbes Magazine

Company Moves into Top 20 in Annual Rankings



LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) has been named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity for 2022 by Forbes Magazine. Air Products moved into the top 20 in the annual rankings and is 17th on this year's list, up from 128th in 2021.

"We know that the diversity of our people is one of our greatest assets," said Victoria Brifo, Air Products' Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "We are proud to again be recognized by Forbes and know there is always more work to be done as we continue to build a company culture where every employee knows that they belong and matter."

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile its annual list of America's Best Employers for Diversity. To determine the ranking, Statista surveyed 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees and pinpointed the companies they identified as most dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion. Survey participants were asked to rate their organizations on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation equality, as well as that of general diversity. Statista then asked respondents belonging to underrepresented groups to nominate organizations other than their own.

Air Products' inclusion on the Forbes Best Employers for Diversity list is the latest recognition for its efforts to build the most diverse industrial gas company workforce in the world. Air Products also earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index for the sixth year in a row. Air Products was awarded a gold medal rating for its Corporate Responsibility performance from EcoVadis, a multinational CSR ratings agency, for the fifth year in a row and was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) for the 11th consecutive year.

It is clearly stated in Air Products' corporate goals to be the most diverse industrial gas company in the world. To continue its efforts to build a more inclusive workplace, Air Products in 2021 announced a new goal to further increase the percentage of U.S. minorities in professional and managerial roles to 30 percent by 2025, up from a current level of 22 percent. Air Products set the new goal after reaching its previous objective of raising the population of U.S. minorities in professional and managerial positions from a base of 17 percent to 20 percent in the same time frame. Air Products also had announced a goal to achieve at least 28 percent female representation in its professional and managerial population globally by 2025, up from a 25 percent baseline.

Additional details on Air Products' diversity and inclusion efforts can be found at airproducts.com/diversity.

