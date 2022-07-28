Effecto launches symptom & mood tracker for health or chronic diseases

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Effecto just launched a new evidence-based Effecto Symptom & Mood Tracker for health and chronic illnesses that helps people stay on top of their health and manage chronic illnesses. Not only it does do that, but also brings healthcare closer to every person and improves overall health & wellbeing. It's an altogether unified tool for chronic illnesses and all health concerns and it was recently acknowledged as the No. 1 chronic illnesses and health tracker in a systematic review of a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

Effecto symptom & mood tracker (PRNewswire)

Effecto evidence-based symptom & mood tracker for health and chronic illnesses, approved by the scientific MDPI journal

What makes Effecto App stand out in the market, is its capability of personalizing an app to fit individual needs and its adaptivity to track any factor or symptom you need. We tend to organize our daily activities and prioritize the routine in a way it fits us the most. With Effecto, you can easily adapt and customize the tracking to fit your individual schedule. We listen to different types of music, play different video games, and read different e-news depending on how we feel and what mood we're in. What we don't know is how these different, but very specific factors influence our sleep, energy levels, and next day's bliss. You choose what and when you want to track, and with just a few seconds dedicated to logging your different health aspects and the activities you do every day, can benefit you for all the years to come.

With its wide range of adaptation possibilities, Effecto Tracker can bring beneficial health & lifestyle changes for many of us, whether we're talking about mental health issues like depression, anxiety, stress, ADHD, etc. or chronic conditions, such as migraine, headaches, chronic pain, autoimmune diseases, or even regular health aspects like mood, sleep, productivity, focus, or procrastination. In addition to that, Effecto is able to assist both the patient and the doctor, providing deep and actionable insights on every health matter and chronic condition by providing summarized reports that assist in the prevention, diagnostic, and treatment pathways. The implementation of state-of-the-art technology and Effecto's correlations feature allows understanding what effect different factors you do on a daily basis have on your health, helping to identify the triggers, relief methods, or improvement strategies that are specific to every individual. You can find the success stories of Effecto's users here .

Effecto is changing and improving the current principles of self-tracking of health and chronic illnesses. Visit www.effecto.app for more information.

Contact:

Domas Pleskus

domas.pleskus@effecto.app

Effecto symptom & mood tracker (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Effecto