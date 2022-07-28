NOCAP Sports and INFLCR Partner to Give Tens of Thousands of Collegiate Athletes Access to More NIL Opportunities

PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new alignment between NOCAP Sports and INFLCR will allow NOCAP to access INFLCR's extensive network of student-athletes to bring more vetted NIL opportunities to the table from both emerging brands and some of the biggest brands and agencies in the world. Student-athletes will be able to apply to NOCAP's campaigns as well as receive direct deals from NOCAP's roster of brand clients in an easy and compliant way through a seamless integration.

"We couldn't be more excited to join forces with INFLCR to bring our brand and agency relationships to the tens of thousands of student-athletes on the INFLCR platform," said NOCAP Co-Founder and CEO Nicholas Lord. "This partnership will allow us to maximize the success of our brand partners' NIL initiatives and bring the most value to athletes across the country."

INFLCR recently released their "Global Exchange" allowing a few select companies like NOCAP to easily and compliantly access their student-athletes for brand deals. After year 1 of NIL, it was clear that athletes didn't know who to trust and struggled to find quality deals with fair compensation while remaining compliant with school policies and state laws. The Global Exchange solves these problems by consolidating deals from trusted providers into one place.

"The focus NOCAP has placed on helping student-athletes from Day 1 makes them an important partner for INFLCR," said INFLCR Founder and President, Jim Cavale, "NOCAP's relationships with brands and their agencies, along with athlete activation experience, is going to be of great value to INFLCR student-athletes and partner institutions."

The surface has barely been scratched in the NIL industry. Brand's are no longer in the "wait and see" phase. There is now proof and thousands of case studies showing the value of engaging with athletes for marketing initiatives. Now that more and more advertising spend is getting allocated to collegiate athletes, this partnership has come at the perfect time.

About NOCAP Sports: Founded in 2020 in anticipation of rule changes regarding name, image and likeness (NIL), NOCAP is a leading marketplace and athlete development platform helping athletes safely and compliantly monetize their personal brand. NOCAP's best-in-class marketplace and compliance monitoring platform streamlines the deal process from start to finish by handling communication to all stakeholders involved in any deal. This allows the athletes to get paid what they deserve quickly so they can focus on what really matters, their school work and their sport.

NOCAP has worked with and executed NIL campaigns activating thousands of athletes for some of the world's biggest brands and agencies, proving the power of athlete marketing and what it can do for a brand. NOCAP's team takes pride in helping brand and agency partners build quality, meaningful and creative campaigns that benefit athletes financially and generate the highest return on investment possible.

Visit https://nocapsports.io/ for more information.

About INFLCR: INFLCR, a Teamworks product, is the leading athlete brand-building and NIL business management app for elite athletic organizations. The INFLCR athlete app educates collegiate student-athletes, coaches and staff for the NIL era in a safe and compliant environment, all powered by best-in-class content delivery for student-athletes to access and share content to their social media channels. INFLCR works with more than 250 collegiate and professional sports organizations.

Impactful new features like the INFLCR Local & Global Exchange, provide local and national companies with the ability to find, communicate, pay, and report NIL transactions with collegiate student-athletes, maximizing their NIL earning potential with streamlined reporting for their institution and their personal tax returns.

Visit https://www.inflcr.com/ for more information.

Contact:

Nicholas Lord

nick@nocapsports.io

View original content:

SOURCE NOCAP Sports