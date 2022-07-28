Quarterhill to Announce Q2 Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), will release its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Bret Kidd, President and CEO, and John Karnes, CFO, will host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET the same day.

Webcast Information

The live audio webcast will be available at:

https://app.webinar.net/38vZ7ERG16j

Dial-in Information

To access the call from Canada and U.S., dial 1.888.220.8474 (Toll Free)

To access the call from other locations, dial 1.647.484.0475 (International)

Replay Information

Webcast replay will be available for 365 days at:

https://app.webinar.net/38vZ7ERG16j

Telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on August 11, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 18, 2022, at: 1.888.203.1112 (Toll Free North America) or 1.647.436.0148.

Conference ID: 7443681 and Replay Passcode: 7443681

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of the Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) and International Road Dynamics, Inc. (IRD) platforms, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, visit www.quarterhill.com

View original content:

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.