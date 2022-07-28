TacoTime Introduces New Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TacoTime® (www.TacoTime.com), known for serving freshly prepared, home-style Mexican fare, is offering a new option with the Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla now available for a limited time in stores until October 25, 2022.
The Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla features chipotle cheese sauce, shredded cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, and all-white meat chicken grilled to perfection in a cheese flavored tortilla.
"We are thrilled to feature this new menu item that is truly a cheese lover's dream," said Kim Heath, senior director of marketing for Kahala Brands®, parent company of TacoTime®. "Layered with three types of cheeses and wrapped in a cheese flavored tortilla, our new quesadilla is one TacoTime customers are sure to crave again and again!"
The Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla is available at our participating US TacoTime® locations, and excludes Western Washington, E. Wenatchee, Grant and Chelan counties. Please visit www.TacoTime.com to learn more.
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., TacoTime® has been an industry leader in quality quick-service Mexican food for over 60 years. Founded in 1960, TacoTime® has over 200 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, TacoTime® became part of Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in over 30 countries.
For more information about TacoTime®, please visit www.TacoTime.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE TacoTime