GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer to Honor Dr. Rafael Rosell with the Bonnie J. Addario Lectureship Award

GO2 Foundation will recognize Dr. Rafael Rosell at the 23rd International Lung Cancer Congress for his global contributions to oncology, particularly in the field of non-small-cell lung cancer

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and WASHINGTON, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer announced today that it will present Dr. Rafael Rosell with the 2022 Bonnie J. Addario Lectureship Award for his global contributions to translational medical oncology, with emphasis on non-small-cell lung cancer with EGFR mutations. GO2 Foundation will honor Dr. Rosell with the award at the 23rd International Lung Cancer Conference (ILCC) held July 28 - 30, 2022 at Hyatt Regency in Huntington Beach, California.

"Lung cancer is a global disease and requires a global effort. Dr. Rosell's groundbreaking work represents that effort and is getting us ever closer to a cure," said Bonnie J. Addario, co-founder and board chair of GO2 Foundation. "Dr. Rosell's work aligns perfectly with one of GO2's key objectives - increasing the rate of biomarker testing to ensure patients can receive the most effective, targeted treatments possible."

Based in Barcelona, Spain, Dr. Rafael Rosell is the past Director of the Cancer Biology and Precision Medicine Program at the Catalan Institute of Oncology, Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol; Chief Scientific Officer, Chairman and Founder of Pangaea Oncology SL; Chief Medical Officer and President of the Dr. Rosell Oncology Institute (IOR), Quirón Dexeus; General de Catalunya & Sagrat Cor Univ. Hospitals, and Founder and President of the Molecular Oncology Research Foundation. He is also Founder and Director of International Relations and Projects, Spanish Lung Cancer Group (SLCG), member of the Foundation Council and Steering Committee of the European Thoracic Oncology Platform (ETOP) and on the Foundation Board of the ETOP- International Breast Cancer Study Group (IBCSG). He is also a panel member of the ASCO Clinical Practice Living Guidelines- Systemic Therapy for Stage IV NSCLC.

Dr. Rosell is fully dedicated to the improvement of lung cancer therapy. His current research programs include continued investigation in translational/preclinical research, liquid biopsy, and novel technologies with NGS. In 2018, he was selected to participate in The European Liquid Biopsy Academy (ELBA). In 2013, Rosell was recognized by The Lancet as the highest authority in lung cancer. Dr. Rosell has authored over 600 articles in scientific journals.

"After decades battling against lung cancer, amazing scientific advances and discoveries permit us to be closer to lung cancer curability in different sub-groups of patients," said Dr. Rosell. "I'm honored that GO2 Foundation, a leader in pursuing biomarker testing and targeted treatment, has recognized my work in this field."

About GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer

Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer transforms survivorship as the world's leading organization dedicated to saving, extending and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk and diagnosed with lung cancer. We work to change the reality of living with lung cancer by ending stigma, increasing public and private research funding, and ensuring access to care.

About the International Lung Cancer Congress®

For 22 years, Physicians' Education Resource® (PER®) International Lung Cancer Congress® has brought together medical, surgical, and radiation oncologists to foster awareness of state-of-the-art treatments for patients with lung cancer. This year's two-day virtual webcast features cutting-edge lectures, panel discussions, multidisciplinary tumor boards, and interactive question-and-answer sessions from leading international and national experts. Faculty share their perspectives and personal experiences on the clinical challenges and ongoing controversies in lung cancer management.

About Physicians' Education Resource®, LLC (PER®)

About IASLC

The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) is the only global network dedicated to the study and eradication of lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies. Since its founding in 1974, the association's membership has grown to more than 8,000 lung and thoracic cancer specialists from all disciplines and more than 100 countries. By hosting global conferences, funding cutting-edge research, and educating the health care community and the public about thoracic cancers, the IASLC works to alleviate the burden lung cancer places on patients, families, and communities.

