Common names Karlene Holloman CEO

The hospitality veteran holds over 30 years of experience in hospitality operations, strategy, and management

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Common, the global residential manager making city living easier for renters, announced that Karlene Holloman has been appointed CEO. Holloman will replace Brad Hargreaves, the founder of Common, who will remain as Common's Chief Creative Officer and chairman of the board.

(PRNewsfoto/Common) (PRNewswire)

Karlene Holloman previously held executive roles as CEO of Point Hospitality Group and SVP of Operations at Commune Hotels and Resorts. She brings over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry to the role, spanning all aspects of operations, including acquisitions, financial management, revenue and marketing, human resources, employee relations, training and development, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, and administration.

Brad Hargreaves founded Common in 2015 in response to the global housing crisis across major cities, and led the company's expansion from a small startup to a nationwide leader in the coliving space. As Common's Chief Creative Officer and Chairman, Brad will continue his work on building out the future of city living, working closely with Common's Studio, Real Estate, and Marketing teams to drive new business and innovations in rental housing.

"Since its founding seven years ago, Common has grown to 7,000+ units under management and 18K+ under development across over two dozen cities in the US and Canada," Brad Hargreaves said, "We've become the established leader in the coliving sector, providing affordability and community for many tens of thousands of members. In addition, we've built a great management business generating superior returns for many dozens of real estate owners and developers nationwide."

About Common

Common is a global residential manager making city living easier for renters through the thoughtful use of technology and design. Common delivers exceptional experiences for thousands of residents across coliving, microunits, and traditional apartments. They are the preferred choice for residents looking for stress-free city living from a trusted brand, and for real estate owners seeking reliable, above-market returns. To work with us, visit our partners page or follow us on Instagram at @ common.living .

Media Contact:

press@common.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Common