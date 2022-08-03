ALAMO GROUP ANNOUNCES RECORD 2022 SECOND QUARTER SALES AND EARNINGS

SEGUIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Highlights for the Quarter

Net sales of $396.2 million , up 14.0%

Income from operations of $40.9 million , up 21.8%

Net income of $28.5 million , or $2.39 per diluted share, up 9.4%

Trailing twelve-month EBITDA of $172.9 million , up 6.7% from full year 2021 (1)

Backlog of $894.0 million , up 77.5% compared to prior year second quarter-end

Results for the Quarter

Second quarter 2022 net sales were $396.2 million compared to $347.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 14.0%. Gross margin improved in the quarter versus the second quarter of 2021 by $11.6 million or 13.1%. Second quarter net income improved 9.4% to $28.5 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, compared to net income of $26.0 million, or $2.19 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021. The Company's backlog at the end of the second quarter of 2022 was $894.0 million, an increase of $390.5 million, or 77.5%, from the backlog at the end of the second quarter of 2021, and up 11.6% from the end of calendar year 2021.

The positive results reported for the quarter were achieved through a combination of effective price management, improved manufacturing efficiencies and disciplined control of operating expenses. These results were achieved despite persistent headwinds including material cost inflation, elevated transportation costs, supply chain disruptions and skilled labor shortages. They were also achieved net of the negative impact of currency exchange rates on our consolidated financial results.

Results by Division

Vegetation Management

The Vegetation Management Division had a strong second quarter of 2022 as markets remained solid compared to the second quarter of 2021. The Division's second quarter net sales were $255.0 million, up 18.8% compared to $214.7 million for the same period in 2021. For the first six months of 2022, net sales in this Division were $476.0 million, compared to $398.5 million for the first six months of 2021, up 19.4%. The increase in net sales was driven by strong retail demand for agricultural, forestry, tree care, and governmental mowing products in both North America and Europe.

The Division's income from operations for the second quarter 2022 was $32.8 million, up 44.7% compared to $22.7 million for the second quarter of 2021. For the first six months of 2022, income from operations was $51.1 million versus $39.4 million for the first six months of 2021, an increase of 29.7%. Strong results in the United Kingdom, France, Brazil and Australia also contributed to this division's outstanding performance during the quarter. The Division benefited from strong sales, better pricing, a favorable product mix and was able to effectively manage costs and expenses in spite of the impact of ongoing supply chain issues, higher material and inbound freight costs and related surcharges.

Industrial Equipment

The Industrial Equipment Division's second quarter 2022 net sales were $141.2 million, up 6.3% compared to $132.9 million during the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to pricing actions that drove higher sales of its excavator and vacuum truck products and, to a lesser extent, other product lines within the Division. Delays in deliveries of medium duty truck chassis and other industrial components, negatively impacted the Division during the second quarter of 2022.

For the first six months of 2022 net sales were $282.2 million compared to $260.2 million for the first six months of 2021, an 8.5% increase. Strong net sales of excavators, vacuum trucks, street sweepers and, to a lesser, extent snow removal equipment were the primary reasons for the increase.

The Division's income from operations for the second quarter of 2022 was $8.1 million, down 25.7%, compared to $10.9 million, for the second quarter of 2021. For the first six months of 2022 income from operations was $18.9 million compared to $19.6 million for the first six months of 2021, a decrease of 3.6%. The Division was negatively impacted during the second quarter and first six months of 2022 by supply chain disruptions, constrained chassis deliveries and higher material and inbound freight costs.

Comments on Results

Jeff Leonard, Alamo Group's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to report that, in the second quarter, Alamo Group achieved the highest quarterly sales and earnings in the Company's history. While the second quarter is normally seasonally strong for the Company, both sales and earnings for the quarter comfortably exceeded previous records. It is especially satisfying that our teams were able to produce robust results in a business environment that certainly remains turbulent and challenging.

"Modest improvements in supply chain performance helped our teams increase customer shipments and improve production efficiencies during the quarter. The improvement in efficiency, combined with better pricing, supported gross margin performance despite persistent cost inflation pressures. Good cost discipline was evident across the Company during the quarter and helped us drive double-digit Income from Operations growth for the first time since the third quarter of 2020.

"Orders received during the quarter declined modestly compared to the second quarter of 2021, however overall, our markets continued to show significant strength. The decline in order bookings during the quarter was primarily the result of gradually softening demand in the North American agriculture market. This was partially offset by a nice increase in Industrial Equipment orders led by strong pre-season demand for turn-key, municipal snowplows. Consolidated backlog declined slightly compared to the end of the first quarter but remained significantly higher than it was at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

"Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we remain encouraged regarding the Company's sales and earnings prospects. Truck chassis delivery reliability improved in the second quarter, and we are optimistic that gradual improvement in chassis supply will support improved sales and profitability in our Industrial Equipment Division during the third and fourth quarters of this year. We anticipate that the modest improvement in overall supply chain performance evident in the second quarter will continue for the next few months, although shortages of certain components are expected to extend into next year. With an improving supply chain situation, our inventory levels should also naturally decline. Most importantly, our backlog remains close to the historic high set at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and the margin in backlog is increasingly healthy. This gives us confidence that the Company will continue to perform well for the remainder of 2022 and at least through the early months of 2023."

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for vegetation management, infrastructure maintenance and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 4,275 employees and operates 29 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of June 30, 2022. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: overall market demand, continuing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic including more significant supply chain disruptions, reductions in customer demand, sales and profitability declines, operational disruptions, full or partial facility closures, and other similar impacts, geopolitical risks, including effects of the war in Ukraine, inflation, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

(Tables Follow)

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure or other information relating to our GAAP financial measures that we have provided to investors in order to allow greater transparency and a deeper understanding of our financial condition and operating results. For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure or for a more detailed explanation of financial results, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation" below and the Attachments thereto.

Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited)



June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 75,894



$ 85,630

Accounts receivable, net

306,967



253,179

Inventories

352,915



277,070

Other current assets

12,527



19,171

Total current assets

748,303



635,050















Rental equipment, net

31,168



38,619















Property, plant and equipment

153,907



149,380















Goodwill

196,068



194,936

Intangible assets

178,781



185,581

Other non-current assets

24,149



17,790















Total assets

$ 1,332,376



$ 1,221,356















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Trade accounts payable

$ 107,003



$ 104,715

Income taxes payable

1,498



2,724

Accrued liabilities

66,100



62,107

Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

15,015



15,069

Total current liabilities

189,616



184,615















Long-term debt, net of current maturities

356,149



299,910

Long-term tax liability

2,444



4,408

Other long-term liabilities

24,642



28,140

Deferred income taxes

23,083



23,042















Total stockholders' equity

736,442



681,241















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,332,376



$ 1,221,356



Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



6/30/2022

6/30/2021

6/30/2022

6/30/2021 Net sales:















Vegetation Management

$ 255,003

$ 214,665

$ 476,009

$ 398,549 Industrial Equipment

141,211

132,885

282,210

260,190 Total net sales

396,214

347,550

758,219

658,739

















Cost of sales

296,497

259,410

571,861

494,173 Gross margin

99,717

88,140

186,358

164,566



25.2 %

25.4 %

24.6 %

25.0 %

















Selling, general and administration expense

55,009

50,887

108,644

98,217 Amortization expense

3,792

3,663

7,679

7,321 Income from operations

40,916

33,590

70,035

59,028



10.3 %

9.7 %

9.2 %

9.0 %

















Interest expense

(3,189)

(2,854)

(5,836)

(5,467) Interest income

57

293

129

581 Other income (expense)

(134)

3,253

(1,886)

2,623

















Income before income taxes

37,650

34,282

62,442

56,765 Provision for income taxes

9,178

8,245

15,500

13,266

















Net Income

$ 28,472

$ 26,037

$ 46,942

$ 43,499

















Net income per common share:

































Basic

$ 2.39

$ 2.20

$ 3.95

$ 3.68

















Diluted

$ 2.39

$ 2.19

$ 3.94

$ 3.66

















Average common shares:















Basic

11,880

11,842

11,870

11,831

















Diluted

11,938

11,902

11,927

11,892



















Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

From time to time, Alamo Group Inc. may disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. For these purposes, "GAAP" refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude or include amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Alamo Group are provided as additional information to investors in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing, our financial condition and operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP and may be different from, or inconsistent with, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable GAAP financial measure.

Attachment 1 discloses Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS, related to the impact of non-recurring items, of which are non-GAAP financial measures. Attachment 2 discloses a non-GAAP financial presentation related to the impact of currency translation on net sales by division. Attachment 3 shows the net change in our total debt net of cash and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company considers this information useful to investors to allow better comparability of period-to-period operating performance.

Attachment 1

Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands, except per share numbers) (Unaudited)

Impact of Non-recurring Items





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















Operating Income - GAAP

$ 40,916

$ 33,590

$ 70,035

$ 59,028

















Net Income - GAAP

$ 28,472

$ 26,037

$ 46,942

$ 43,499 (less: gain on sales of property)

—

(2,635)

—

(2,635) (add: excise tax)

—

—

983

— Adjusted Net Income - non-GAAP

$ 28,472

$ 23,402

$ 47,925

$ 40,864

















Diluted EPS - GAAP

$ 2.39

$ 2.19

$ 3.94

$ 3.66 (less: gain on sales of property)

—

(0.22)

—

(0.22) (add: excise tax)

—

—

0.08

— Adjusted Diluted EPS - non-GAAP

$ 2.39

$ 1.97

$ 4.02

$ 3.44

Attachment 2

Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited)

Impact of Currency Translation on Net Sales by Division





















Three Months Ended June 30,





Change due to currency

translation

2022

2021

% change

from 2021

$

%



















Vegetation Management $ 255,003

$ 214,665

18.8 %

$ (5,774)

(2.7) % Industrial Equipment 141,211

132,885

6.3 %

(2,519)

(1.9) % Total net sales $ 396,214

$ 347,550

14.0 %

$ (8,293)

(2.4) %









































Six Months Ended June 30,





Change due to currency

translation

2022

2021

% change

from 2021

$

%



















Vegetation Management $ 476,009

$ 398,549

19.4 %

$ (7,383)

(1.9) % Industrial Equipment 282,210

260,190

8.5 %

(3,530)

(1.4) % Total net sales $ 758,219

$ 658,739

15.1 %

$ (10,913)

(1.7) %





















Attachment 3

Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited)

Consolidated Net Change of Total Debt, Net of Cash

























June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Net Change



































Current maturities























$ 15,015

$ 15,069



Long-term debt,net of current























356,149

299,910



Total debt























$ 371,164

$ 314,979







































Total cash























75,894

85,630



Total Debt Net of Cash























$ 295,270

$ 229,349

$ 65,921





































EBITDA



Six Months Ended

Trailing Twelve Months Ended



June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

















Income from operations

$ 70,035

$ 59,028

$ 127,945

$ 116,938 Depreciation

14,413

14,964

29,291

29,842 Amortization

8,013

7,655

15,662

15,304 EBITDA

$ 92,461

$ 81,647

$ 172,898

$ 162,084



















