Lucid Appoints Steven David as Senior Vice President of Operations

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market with the award-winning Lucid Air, today announced the appointment of Steven David as Senior Vice President of Operations, reporting directly to Peter Rawlinson, Lucid's CEO and CTO. In this newly created role, Steven will lead operations encompassing supply chain, logistics, manufacturing, and quality. Mr. David brings decades of global experience and operational excellence from companies such as Stellantis and Chrysler, as he joins Lucid to build more efficient and scalable systems enabling the company to ramp production of its award-winning vehicles and expand its business worldwide.

"I am delighted to announce that Steven David has joined Lucid as Senior Vice President of Operations," said Peter Rawlinson, Lucid's CEO and CTO. "Steven's wealth of experience in manufacturing and operations will be a tremendous asset at Lucid. He will be based in Arizona at the center of our critical manufacturing and logistics operations. This role is of significance as we continue to scale the company with precision, quality, and speed."

Mr. David will lead operations, including oversight for the expansion of AMP1, as well as future global operations locations. The following leaders will report directly to Mr. David: Peter Hasenkamp, Vice President of Supply Chain; Peter Hochholdinger, Vice President of Manufacturing; Walter Ludwig, Vice President of Global Logistics; and Nic Minbiole, Vice President of Global Quality.

With more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing and operations, Mr. David was most recently Head of Component Operations at Stellantis, responsible for business operations, including P&L, for two companies within the organization. Before that, Mr. David served in a variety of leadership positions at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles including Vice President of Manufacturing, Head of Manufacturing Engineering, and Vehicle Line Executive Director for the Asia Pacific region. Throughout his automotive tenure at Daimler Chrysler and Chrysler Motors, he rotated through key roles, notably as a plant manager for three years and starting his career as an engineer on the Viper project. His experience is both deep and broad in the automotive arena.

Mr. David earned several degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology including a BS in Aerospace, Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering; an MS in Mechanical Engineering; and an MS/MBA in Operations and Technology Management.

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Underpinned by race-proven battery technology and proprietary powertrains developed entirely in-house, Lucid Air was named the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year®. The Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are currently underway to U.S. customers.

