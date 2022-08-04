Discover how storytelling programs can foster cultures of healing

SEATTLE and NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Providence Institute for Human Caring in collaboration with StoryCorps invites you to a free one-hour presentation on the healing benefits of storytelling and listening.

What: Medicine meets microphones: Lessons in listening from StoryCorps and Providence Institute for Human Caring

When: Thursday, August 18, 2022; 3 P.M. ET/12 P.M. PT

Where: Register here Humanizing Healthcare Experts Series

Michael Drummond of the Providence Institute for Human Caring and co-founder of the Hear Me Now storytelling and listening program, Emily Janssen of StoryCorps , and Michèle Manning Herman of Providence will share how storytelling and listening are keys to health care delivery based on emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial needs, as well as medical ones.

Presenters will share from respective libraries edited recordings from patients, providers and others.

For patients, storytelling and listening can help relieve stress, build resiliency, and offer a source of empowerment. For health care professionals, storytelling and listening can enhance empathy, improve cultural literacy, and can ease moral duress.

During this session, you'll:

Discover how storytelling and listening can improve patient/provider engagement

Identify ways a storytelling/listening program could benefit your organization

Learn how to evaluate effectiveness in engaging targeted populations

This presentation is part of the Institute's Humanizing Healthcare Expert Series. The Institute founded Hear Me Now , a storytelling/listening program and associated podcast, in 2016. Hear Me Now has the largest collection of patient/provider recordings of any health system.

About The Institute for Human Caring

The Institute for Human Caring is an innovation and culture-change agent of Providence, dedicated to making caring for whole persons the new normal. We create ways for patients and loved ones to partner with caregivers to achieve highly personalized, world-class care. Visit www.InstituteForHumanCaring.org ; contact HumanCaring@providence.org

About StoryCorps

Founded in 2003, StoryCorps has given Americans in towns and cities in all 50 states the chance to record interviews about their lives. The organization preserves the recordings in its archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress, the largest single collection of human voices ever gathered, and shares select stories with the public through StoryCorps' podcast, NPR broadcasts, animated shorts, digital platforms, and best-selling books. These powerful human stories reflect the vast range of American experiences, wisdom and values; engender empathy and connection; and remind us how much more we have in common than divides us.

In 2010, understanding the importance of storytelling and listening for people with serious illness, StoryCorps launched Legacy to provide patients, their families, and caregivers with meaningful opportunities to share, record, and preserve their stories. Since its launch, Legacy has established partnerships with over 60 organizations that serve people with serious illness to record over 2,000 stories with their community members. Learn more at storycorps.org or follow the organization on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube at @storycorps.

