InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Training Aid for Athletes (TLS-215)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted my invention to help athletes increase their speed and/or acceleration while being controlled, safe, and adjustable," said an inventor, from Seminole, FL., "so I invented THE SPEED SIMULATOR. My invention allows athletes in different sports to not only increase their speed and acceleration by racing an adjustable simulation, but in distance races have a consistent adjustable pace keeper the entire race."

The patent-pending invention provides an adjustable race simulator/pace keeper training aid for athletes, coaches, and trainers. In doing so, it enables the athlete to increase their speed and/or acceleration in a variety of sports and events. As a result, it can help increase speed and/or acceleration in a controlled and safe environment. The invention features an inventive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for coaches, athletic trainers, and athletes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

