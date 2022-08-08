InventHelp Presents Bathing Suit Drying Rack (TLS-202)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "After swimming, I noticed there was no place to hang my bathing suit," said the inventor from Clearwater, Fla. "I thought of this idea to help secure a place for an individual to leave their bathing suit to dry without being in the way of others or making a mess."

He invented BATHING SUIT CADDY, patent-pending, that eliminates the practice of positioning soaked swimwear in places that are in the way of others. This device could be positioned in a vast array of locations such as hanging on the shower rod, towel rack, outdoor shower, balcony, or fence. It could hold up to six suits at one time and could be folded and stored when not in use, as well as transported. Additionally, this would be reasonably priced and durable to last for many years.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-202, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

